Cary Grant (Bristol, 1904 – Iowa, 1986) passed away on November 29, 33 years ago, but we’ve never stopped talking about him. As an icon of masculine elegance, it tends to occupy space in fashion publications and as a film legend it never ceases to provoke interest and nostalgic discourses about a time when the relationship between a star, a camera and the public was much less complicated than today.

But, possibly despite himself, much of Grant’s interest is still due to his private life. Just two weeks ago his wife of three years in the sixties, actress Dyan Cannon (Washington, USA, 1937), unveiled who turned down a millionaire offer to write a book uncovering secrets about her marriage. The offer also came from Jackie Kennedy, who in the last stage of her life worked as a book editor and managed to get Michael Jackson to write his only memoirs in 1987 (Moonwalker).

“Almost he never gave interviews. And after he started taking acids, he personally called Good Housekeeping magazine and said, ‘I want to talk about this to the world! It has changed my life. Everyone should try it “ Mark Kidel, documentary director Becoming Cary Grant

The life of Cary Grant, who was married five times and had a daughter (precisely with Cannon and at 62 years old) continues to be the object of interest three decades after his death because of the gulf that exists between the elegant, seductive, confident character himself and with a calm comic vis that we met on screen, and the tormented, rebellious and risky man that he really was.

Two facts draw attention to all the others: one is its relationship with LSD, a hallucinogenic substance that He began to use therapeutically – it was a controversial fad between 1950 and 1965 in the United States and today studies that defend its use in microdoses as an antidepressant are re-emerging – and, according to him, it saved him from depression. Grant’s childhood was very sad: his brother died very young of tuberculosis, his father was an alcoholic and his mother depressed. When Cary was nine years old, his father sent his mother to a mental health institution and told her that she had died. The following year, the father married another woman. The actor didn’t know until his thirties, when he was a movie star, that his mother was still alive in a mental health clinic. Cary Grant had such an unhappy childhood that, early in his career, he decided to fake it and tell that he came from a good English theater family.

“Cary was a very discreet man,” he recalled in 2017 on the pages of The Guardian Mark Kidel, documentary director Becoming Cary Grant. “He hardly ever gave interviews. And after starting to consume acids, he personally called the magazine Good housekeeping [histórica publicación femenina estadounidense sobre hogar, salud y cocina] and he said, ‘I want to talk about this to the world! It has changed my life. Everyone should try it. ” Grant finished giving That Interview: On page 64 of the September 1960 issue, one of the biggest stars on the screen recommended all American housewives to start using LSD.

But the most enduring mystery about Grant is his personal relationships. Many have been quick to claim that he was homosexual, including the madam Scotty Bowers in his scandalous memoir Full service, or the costume designer Orry-Kelly, who claimed to have had a romantic relationship with him when the actor was young and had just arrived in New York. Kelly also added that, at the time, the actor was working as a escort, in other words, a companion for wealthy women. Others deny it: “I never saw any indication of that”, He said Cannon. Grant and Cannon’s daughter Jennifer wrote in 2011 in a memoir about his father: “Did my father experiment sexually? I don’t know. What about me? Have I experimented with my sexuality? And you? If experimentation makes one gay, then I guess almost everything the world is “.

Cary Grant’s sexual orientation will always be exposed to rumors and personal interpretations. For his part, he always maintained that he was straight and often bragged about it with a sense of humor. “When I was young and very popular, I would meet girls with their boyfriend and when they said something nice about me they would say: ‘Yes, but I heard that she is a queer’, counted Grant to The New York Times in an interview published in 1977. “It’s ridiculous, but they say it about all of us [en referencia a los actores]. But I must say, that boy is doing me a favor. Number one, he’s expressing his own insecurities about the girl. Number two, you have made her curious about me. Number three, that girl will probably end up on my bed to see for herself. On the other hand, I know that a marriage is happy and safe when a boy comes to me and says: ‘My wife loves you.’

Rumors aside, what is certain is that Grant blew up a lot of conventions about how a great male Hollywood star of the 1930s (whose stardom lasted until the 1950s) should behave and live. And that happened especially during the 12 years he lived with Randolph Scott (Virginia, USA, 1898- California, USA, 1987) between 1932 and 1944. If it is a persistent rumor that Grant was gay, Randolph Scott is universally considered her supposed boyfriend.

They were both famous actors, young and handsome. Grant was the epitome of British elegance, Scott of cowboy masculinity (he starred in famous western movies like Spirit of conquest or The captives). They met in 1932 at Paramount Studios, when Scott was filming Sky Bride (an air drama scripted by Joseph L. Mankiewicz) and Grant was working on Sinners without a mask. Together they starred Saturday of revelry, where they fought for the love of a woman, Nancy Carroll. Very shortly after, they went to live together in a house on the beachfront in Santa Monica (California).

At that time the studios controlled every corner of the lives of its stars. That two from Paramount shared a house raised some eyebrows, so the producer sold to the press the idea that both were two great conquerors who shared a house that they called “the singles room.” To reinforce this idea, news was spread about young ladies who were continuously entering and leaving the house and, best of all, the two posed for a photographic report where they showed their home.

Seen today, those images are mind-boggling: In one of America’s most repressive eras, Cary and Randolph pose at home … as if they were a romantic couple. Something that was obviously not the intention then and that only time and our gaze, different today from that of eighty years ago, has created. But the contemporary rereading of the images is shocking and undeniable: Cary and Randolph having a candlelight dinner. Cary and Randolph posing with a poodle. Cary and Randolph cooking and washing dishes. Cary playing the piano while Randolph reads him a score. Cary and Randolph playing ball in swimsuits. Cary and Randolph exercising together. Check it out for yourself:

Cary Grant, standing, and Randolph Scott pose in their shared home in Santa Monica. Photo: Getty Images

The two were married several times, of course. In 1934, while living with Scott, Grant married actress Virginia Cherrill. Rumor had it that the marriage had been imposed by Paramount (such unions were common in the studio age for reasons of marketing, it did not have to be solely to hide an alleged homosexuality). The marriage lasted seven months: she claimed that Grant drank too much, became abusive and argued non-stop. Upon divorcing, he returned to live with Randolph in the Santa Monica home. During those 12 years of intermittent living together, he would remarry a wealthy heiress, Barbara Hutton, in 1942. This time the marriage lasted just under three years.

As if all this were not enough, in 1938 Grant starred in a movie classic in which he popularized the word gay. The term gay is relatively new: no one called Grant or Scott “gay” because that word didn’t exist with that meaning at the time. They called them, in any case, fags (queers). Gay is used in English to call someone happy, hedonistic, carefree. Its use to refer to a homosexual man did not begin to become popular until the 1960s in Anglo-Saxon countries. But when we first heard it, with that particular use, it was from Cary Grant’s mouth.

In The beast of my girl (1938) there is a scene in which Katharine Hepburn steals Grant’s clothes while he is taking a shower and he is forced to put on the only thing he can find in her bathroom: a silk robe with feathers. The stamp would not clash today in a parade by designer Palomo Spain, but at that time it worked as a comic claim: a man dressed as a woman was something very funny. When discovered dressed as a woman and asked why, he replied: “I have suddenly become gay!” It is the first time that the word gay, with that meaning, it is used on the screen.

Regardless of whether he was gay or not, Grant’s attitude was unbelievably free for that era. If he was gay, he had the courage to go live with another man at a time when no actor in Hollywood ever did. If it wasn’t, he had the courage to play with it and laugh at the rumors in episodes like the one in The beast of my girl. If he was bisexual, or if he was simply curious to experiment, he handled it with an amazing left hand to keep working and keep the affection of millions of conservative viewers.

Grant and Scott stopped living together in 1945. It is said that they remained friends. And one last detail turned their relationship, whatever its nature, into something with a connection that seems to transcend the earthly: Grant passed away in November 1987 and Scott did so just three months later, in January 1988.

