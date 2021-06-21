The departure of Sergio Ramos has been a serious blow for Real Madrid, which loses its captain, the leader of the defense, the voice of the dressing room and one of the great legends of the club. But now it is time to look forward and in the future of the team Ramos is no longer there, we will see if Varane is there or not, and therefore Ancelotti will have to organize a new defense. The situation is not the best for the Italian coach but he has enough pieces to build a guaranteed starting defense with Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba and Mendy. Those have to be the four defenders that all Real Madrid learn in a rush when they recite their team’s line-up.
Carvajal is the undisputed starter on the right side and of these four he is the only one who played the Champions League final in 2014 with Carletto. As long as the injuries respect him, Leganés would have no competence in that position, and if a setback arises, the versatile Lucas Vázquez is there to come to the rescue. From the central couple Varane-Ramos we went to Nacho-Alaba. The youth squad finished the season at a high level showing that he is not only a luxury substitute but also has stripes to be a good starter. And Alaba, he has come to play at the start, not to warm up the bench. The signing of a top center-back would not hurt this team at all, everything that improves the squad is welcome but for now this is what there is. And to complete the defense, the left lane is Ferland Mendy’s territory. The Frenchman has beaten Marcelo and Ancelotti knows it well.
By name, the Madridistas may not find this defense as attractive as that of previous seasons, but all four have proven to be worthy of a place in the white defense. The void left by Ramos is enormous, due to his dedication and his leadership on the field. However, their time is over and it is time for others to take the stripes of the Real Madrid defense.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Leave a Reply