Lake Garda is the natural border, ideally dividing the two phases of Alessandro Zanoli’s career. On the one hand there is Legnago, which allowed him to get to know the professional reality. On the other hand there is Bergamo, where he played his first game as a starter in Serie A. The separation line was crossed when Luciano Spalletti chose to entrust him with the right wing due to the unavailability of Di Lorenzo, stopped by an injury to the knee. A completely unprecedented situation: the winger had played all of Napoli’s seasonal games as a starter, the only one in the squad not to have missed one before today.