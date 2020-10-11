A little over a week after being injured, Dani Carvajal (28 years old) shows signs of improvement. The side hung a picture of his break, while playing a video game of which he is an image, in which you can see how his knee is bent. Of course, with the apparatus that was placed on his right leg on October 2, and with which he has been living since then

That day, and during the penultimate training session prior to the match that Madrid had to play against Levante, andThe winger suffered “an injury to the internal lateral ligament of his right knee,” according to the white club’s medical report. According to sources from Madrid itself, it could be close to two months out, which would make him miss, for sure, the 25-O Classic and the first Champions League games. He would not return until the beginning of December.

But both the club, Zidane and the medical services have decided to adopt a conservative treatment: they will wait for the ligament to heal. It is estimated that it can be between eight and nine weeks. But no matter how long it takes. They do not want to take risks with a player who last season was the sixth Real Madrid player with the most minutes played between all competitions: 3,752 minutes. Only Casemiro (4,081 minutes), Benzema (3,981), Courtois (3,855), Varane (3,843) and Ramos (3,828) beat him in time with Madrid.

This campaign he had already participated in the three league matches that had taken place before he was injured. He started against Real Sociedad and against Betis. In the third against Valladolid, he jumped onto the field in minute 57 for Odriozola. Last season only one match was lost for medical reasons: it was precisely against the Verdiblanco team and it was due to a flu process …

Dani Carvajal is recovering from an injury to the internal lateral ligament of his right knee.

For the Madrid side, this injury has meant a break in his preparation for this campaign. Dry braking, just now that it’s the start of the season, from Leganés, implies starting anew in a campaign in which He is one of the candidates to be on the list of coach Luis Enrique for the next European Championship. Now it’s time to recover and start over. The right wing waits for Carvajal.