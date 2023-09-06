The ‘Rubiales case’ and its multiple derivatives continue to permeate each event of the concentration of Spain in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. After César Azpilicueta, yesterday it was the turn of another experienced player like Dani Carvajal in the José Villalonga room. The Real Madrid right-back was faced with a barrage of questions on the matter after his interview on Onda Cero on Tuesday night, in which he appealed to the “presumption of innocence” before drawing conclusions about the controversial non-consensual kiss. from the manager to the player Jenni Hermoso.

«I have never said that Jenni is not the victim; I only defend the presumption of innocence. She is going through a bad time and we must sympathize with her. The president is also going through bad times, “said the Leganés defender. «With me Rubiales has always had excellent personal treatment and at the level of helping us as footballers he has been exceptional. I speak for the part that touches me, as a player, and I cannot fault him, “he said regarding his relationship with the executive, provisionally removed from his position in the FEF by FIFA.

In this sense, the defender ignored Rubiales’ response to the captains’ statement on Monday, censuring his attitude. Through a message from his X account, accompanied by a YouTube video, the federation president insinuated that the position of the players against him had to do with “environmental pressure.” «I have not seen Rubiales’ response, honestly. We prepared a statement in which we expressed our disagreement with the president’s actions in the final. He himself has recognized that he was not right. In the end, everyone is free to think what they want about the statement and if it is more forceful or less, “Carvajal explained in this regard.

“Our statement is very complicated. You have to agree to 24 opinions in the locker room. We did it with the best intentions for everyone and it was a statement in keeping with the situation and what we represent,” he settled on the note read by Álvaro Morata, first captain of the team on his own merits according to his teammate Carvajal. «Álvaro is the captain, he is the veteran, he is 30 years old, he has gone through many clubs and many experiences and has an enviable leadership capacity. We all know what he can bring us as a captain », he assessed in relation to the figure of the mattress striker in the Spanish dressing room.

Faced with criticism for the lukewarm attitude of the Spanish internationals towards the soccer players of the women’s team, Carvajal also recalled that in their statement the members of La Roja showed their congratulations and support for the world champions. As for her personal relationship, she also highlighted her relationship with the Real Madrid players: “We gave the Madrid champions a kick-off at the Bernabéu and I congratulated them on social networks.”