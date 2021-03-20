Dani carvajal he is experiencing a very difficult season due to injuries. It is his worst year in this regard: he has already lost 23 games. The last one occurred against the Valencia last February 14. A muscle ailment in the thigh with damage to the tendon that has already left it out of play for more than a month.

Nevertheless, his return is closer every day. The right-hander is crazy to return as soon as possible and be able to help his teammates in the final stretch of the season. Today that Madrid is playing it in Vigo, Carvajal has gone to the Valdebebas Sports City to exercise in the gym. Once the session was over, he posted a photo on his social networks with a hopeful phrase: “There is less and less.”

It is difficult for him, but he wants to be able to be after the national team break, when Madrid plays a large part of the season in a week. First, you will play against him Eibar and, a few days later, you will have the departure of Champions against him Liverpool at Gave Stefano. The following weekend he will receive FC Barcelona in a key duel for the League, and will end the rally traveling to Anfield to dispute the return against the reds. It is complicated, but he will do everything possible to be able to do his bit.