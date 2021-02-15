Bad luck starts again with Carvajal, who may be out until the next national team break. The lateral one suffers a muscular injury in the right thigh with affectation of the tendon, according to the medical report released by Real Madrid this afternoon. The statement does not specify a recovery period, but the full back will be away from the pitch for at least a month and a half.

In that scenario, Carvajal can miss five league games (insurance Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Celta and Atlético) including the expected derby on March 7 and the knockout round for the Champions League against Atalanta. The last League match before the national team break is March 20 or 21 against Celta in Balaídos and after the FIFA window, Madrid will not resume the competition until the weekend of April 3-4, when Eibar visits the Di Stéfano.

Looking to April with the Classic … and the quarterfinals of the Champions League

The objective, therefore, is twofold. On the one hand what Carva be available for the European quarterfinals if Madrid advance (the first leg will be played April 6-7 and the return April 13-14) and especially, El Clásico to be played at Di Stéfano on April 11. A duel in itself gigantic and that this time can be key for the League if the whites are tight in the table with Atleti and Barça.

Carvajal had to be substituted yesterday Sunday at 25 minutes of the league game against Valencia. The youth squad returned to eleven after some annoyances that had kept him out of seven games in the last month and a half, since January 2 against Celta.

It is the fourth injury that the youth squad has suffered this season, in which he has barely been able to play 11 of the 31 games played by Real Madrid. An injury to the internal lateral ligament of his right knee had him in the dry dock for a month and a half between October and the first half of November. In total, eight games of absence. He could barely play a couple of games (in Vila-real and Milan) before breaking again. This time his absence was short. A muscle injury to the right adductor muscle kept him out for ten days. The tight schedule translated into three absent games and a fourth, the decisive one against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Champions League, in which Zidane kept him on the bench as a precaution.