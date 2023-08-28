“This is what some criminally insane threw on the street today.” Damiano Caruso, the 35-year-old Sicilian from Bahrain-Victorious competing in the Vuelta is a strong but perfectly understandable complaint. Caruso’s reference, 2nd and 4th in the 2021 and 2023 Giro d’Italia, is the photo he sent to the Gazzetta where you can see the nails that were placed on the route of the second stage of the Vuelta, which ended with the success of Kron in Barcelona between rain and controversy, and the passage of Andrea Piccolo in the red jersey. But the risks taken by the group were many and unfortunately it’s certainly not the first time that studs ‘appear’ on cycling roads. Among others, the young Spaniard from the UAE Ayuso – 3rd at the Vuelta 2022 – also denounced the matter: truly unacceptable.