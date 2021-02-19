Two cracks had the youth team from Paraná in its 1973 category. In the mid-1980s, the team toured the area and visited other provinces with the defenders as pillars and as focal points. Victor Javier was the two and played in the Board, while Roberto Fabián was the 6 and defended the Atlético shirt. Time would give famous nicknames to the centrals of the selective Paraná: Carucha Y Mouse. And also races in First class teams, although one would stand out in a different position. “He was really good at playing two“, he tells Carucha Muller to Clarion from Paraná, his place in the world. “Three times I went to try Newell’s and stayed in all. Jorge Griffa was there as coordinator, but at that time you had to have money to bank the pension I didn’t give them any more, “he clarifies.

The story of Victor Muller is that of many who changed positions by a stroke of luck or a game. Stated: Carucha I broke it from the central marker. He liked playing football so much that he always stayed to watch the higher categories of the Board of Trustees and every so often they called him to fill out the forms. “I played defender in my division and then they called me up for the majors, to be on the bench. Once a striker was missing and they put me in. I scored a goal. The following weekend I played 2 in my category and as a forward in the biggest. I scored goals again. It was three or four equal weekends. Then they came to give me a note for the goals I scored and I loved it. There I went to play as a forward, “sums up the former scorer for Colón and Chacarita, among many clubs. And his determination did not go wrong: he converted 54 goals in 209 games in Argentina’s Primera.

Bill Carucha that it was his father, Hugo, a former local coach, who gave him the most advice in his career. And also the one that helped him the most, because it was hard for Víctor Javier to get to big football. “In the First Board of Trustees I debuted in 1989 and I was 6 years with an even performance: I played the Interior Tournament and I stood out. A couple of times they came to me from Newell’s and Colón, but they asked a lot of money for my pass. I had a minimum contract at the club and worked apart because I was a father at 17. I was a municipal employee and food delivery man. One day I came to my house and told my wife that I didn’t play anymore, that I was tired. I withdrew. I was two months without training, without touching a ball. Until one day my old man came with his friend Alcides Papaleo, who had just won the elections in the Board of Trustees. He offered to come back and promised that he would sell me if an offer came through. He fulfilled: at 6 months he was playing in Colón, “Víctor sums up. And that was the beginning of something great.

Treasure. Carucha Muller with the 10 that Maradona used the afternoon of his return to Boca against Colón (10/7/1995).

“Good game, Caru“. That was what Muller heard minutes after his debut as a starter in the Primera with the Columbus jersey. The one who told him was Diego Armando Maradona, in the doping room of the Candy box. Yes, Carucha He played in Boca’s historic 1-0 win against the Santa Fe on Saturday, October 7, 1995. “If Scotto didn’t put his head in, we’re still playing because the game would only end if Boca scored a goal,” he laughs.

-How was the story with Maradona?

-That afternoon was the best of my career. I remember that my teammates challenged me because I looked at Maradona instead of warming up in the minutes before the start. I was hypnotized watching Diego, the surprise box with Dalma and Gianinna, how he ran, jumping, how he greeted everyone. Later in the game we killed him. We had a great game. They beat us because they had to win yes or yes. I got to the locker room and they told me that I had to go to doping control with Ricardo Kuzemka. We went and when we entered the room there were Diego and Mac Allister. There he released the “good game, Caru“I couldn’t believe he knew me: it was my first starting game. I don’t know how I got the courage to ask him for the shirt. “Now I send it to you”, he told me. I thought he was going to forget. But a few minutes later, our prop came with a bag and his shirt. I still keep it as the great treasure of my career.

In a couple of years in Colón and Primera, Muller caught the attention of the two great teams in Argentina. “River and Boca loved me. In 1997 we had just finished runners-up and Ramón Díaz loved me and Cristian Castillo. Finally mine was not done. And years later I had everything closed with Macri to go to Boca. But he went to Europe to see if he could hire a striker there and brought the Pampas Sosa, “he assures.

🤔 Do you remember Víctor Müller? 👉 Here are some of the many who shout “Carucha” at the Funebruary pic.twitter.com/syHi3DsVSO – Tricolor Passion (@ PasionTricolor5) April 20, 2020

-There is Chacarita …

-Of course. I spoke with my representative and we decided that I had to come to Buenos Aires because it was another shop window. I had to walk well and score important goals, like the hand against River in a 4-4 draw. They sold me to the Monterrey for 2,500,000 dollars. Chaca It is a club that I love a lot because I had three steps there, the last one in 2004, where we had a great team to be champion but we went to B because Luis Barrionuevo was not doing well with those of the AFA.

-Is it true that you were a talisman in Mexico?

-Yes, in Pumas with Hugo Sánchez as coach. He got me into 4 games and I made 4 goals. Then he made me the starter and I didn’t grab one. I was asking you to please put me on the bench. I must be the only player in history who asked to be made a substitute. We had a great campaign and lost in the semifinals to America.

Carucha Muller with the Vélez shirt against San Lorenzo.

As well Carucha had a good time in Vélez (2000-2001) and his hiring has a peculiar story that deserves to be told. “Chilavert hired me in a television studio“, shoots the 48-year-old former scorer. And he adds:” The Chila handled everything. We were both invited to the Niembro program on TV and in the courts we got to talk. I went for the two goals that I did to River in the 4-4 of 1999. There He told me that he wanted me in Velez, that for the long game that he had a powerful forward like me was ideal. The thing stayed there. An afternoon, already being in Mexico a few months later, I received a call and it was José Luis.‘Come back to play the cups’He told me and I came without hesitation. Julio Falcioni was the coach. ”

Before Carucha, one of the most remembered nicknames of footballers of the ’90s, Víctor Javier was the Devil. This is how they know him in Paraná and Santa Fe, although he assumes that now Carucha is his regular nickname. “El Turco García used to say that to me because he said that Carucha Corti. It started Caru from here, Caru from there and I stayed “, he says.

– Did the nickname bother you?

-Not at all, because most of the time they tell me with good vibes. The lack of respect bothers me a little, seeing some photos that are published on the networks. But I try not to give him a ball.

-A few years ago a publication made a survey about the ugliest player in Argentine football …

– That was a lack of respect of the Graph, a magazine that thought serious. But it was the only time something like this happened to me here. In Mexico, a journalist also came to tell me something. “Are you Brad Pitt?”, asked. As far as I remember, Brad Pitt never came to tell me that I was ugly, because if he comes, well, there you do.

Carucha, his wife Carina and the children: Katja, Shirley and Maverick.

Carina is the wife of Carucha but it is convenient to say companion with all the letters. They met in the Pagani Chico neighborhood of Paraná when they were children: she lived on the corner and he lived in the middle of the block. “I used to pick her up to go to school. We were friends for 10 years and we became a boyfriend when I was 16. A year later our first daughter was born. My family is my greatest pride,” Muller says.

-Tell what your children are called and why …

-Katja, Shirley and Maverick. Katja by Katja Alemán, because we liked the name. We were between Catherine, for Fulop, or Katja. After Shirley is by American actress Shirley Temple. And Maverick is for the protagonist of Top Gun, a movie that I loved.

-How much did they reproach you for the names?

-Nothing. Maverick tells me that he loves the name because he doesn’t know anyone named after him.