From an anthology of horror, the actions of the 4t on the Metro and hate propaganda.

Political persecution in two cases:

one.- If, as the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office affirms, the “atypical” of what has been happening in the Metro is being intentionally provoked, the “sabotage” is not limited to cutting and stripping cables, manipulation of carriage couplings and mechanisms for changing tracks , but it does not include the complicity of kamikazes such as the one manning the train that crashed into another on January 7. A generous fan of sinister causes, emulator of Mohamed Atta of 9/11 willing to commit suicide.

It is Carlos Alfredo Hernández Osorio who, according to the story, for playing the terrorist went to the San Ángel Inn Hospital to undergo surgery for a fracture of the left acetabulum (the concave articular portion of the surface of the pelvis formed by the ilium, the ischium and the pubis), to which the head of the femur (which links the hip) articulates. He also suffered a Lisfranc dislocation in his right foot and was left with acute kidney failure from rhabdomyolysis (breakdown of muscle).

This man is accused of culpable homicide and injuries because, the Prosecutor’s Office affirms, he did not adhere to the technical manuals, exceeded the speed limit and put the automatic pilot to crash into the other convoy at 45 kilometers per hour.

And regarding the uncoupling of wagons from Line 7, the MP assures that it was due to an “intentional manipulation” of the fastening parts, with the purpose of causing “a serious accident.”

2.- As for the discovery of “hate” propaganda in the “dirty war” against the head of government, the police outrage on Thursday night around the Cuauhtémoc City Hall led people to believe that they had caught El Mayo Zambada or found weapons, drugs or kidnapped people, but no: only 13 small packets of cardboard and six blankets in which the management of the presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum is disqualified, who declared:

“I ask that the media, that the citizens, see what it means that thousands and thousands of pamphlets, of propaganda, of dirty war, are in a public office…”.

He said it from his office… public, fueling the clean war against the opposition (especially the PAN), because “they are very concerned because they are losing more and more of the city, and the truth is because we are leading the poll here and in the country. What they seek is to attack, it is their way of doing politics…”.

But what was found are prints destined for the same thing that Morenismo has been doing from power: “clean” and “dirty” politics, and that despite legal limitations does not really constitute a crime, unless the sad 13 or 15 thousand pesos that what was found can cost (as the indignant secretary of the Comptroller’s Office ventures), they have been diverted from the treasury and for the same reason they were proof of a very cheap “embezzlement”.

Anyway, the “sabotage” (announced before any “investigation”) and the confrontation between authorities only confirms that politics is, in reality, a dunghill…