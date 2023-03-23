Illustrator has published work in magazines such as “ Veja” and “Piauí”; cause of death has not been revealed

Cartoonist and illustrator Roberto Negreiros died on Wednesday (23.Mar.2023) at the age of 69. The cartoonist’s death was confirmed in his official page on the social networks. The cause of death was not revealed.

“I inform you with regret that our dear Roberto Negreiros passed away today. [22.mar]. We are still doing the procedures for the farewell, for those who are interested, we will pass on more information soon”he wrote.

Negreiros published his work in several Brazilian newspapers and magazines, such as Look and the Piauí magazine. The artist also made several works of illustrations for children’s books.

See some illustrations made by Roberto Negreiros: