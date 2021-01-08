Cartoon The storytelling of Pekka Siitoim, also known as the Neo-Nazi, was inspiring a 1,400-page comic book epic that is teeming with conspiracy theories: “Why should things be simplified?”

Matti Hagelberg’s cartoon Läskimooses was completed as a result of nine years of work. Next, the magazines are put together into a huge comic book.

Christmas the 54th issue of Läskimooses magazine appeared around. At the same time graduated Matti Hagelbergin cartoon masterpiece: 1,400 pages. Such a large-scale cartoon is a rarity in the West.

There is much room in the broad framework: alternative explanations for the birth of the universe, the evolution of life and man, the peoples of space, and power relations; The Kalevala and Finnishness.

There are a lot of monkeys, teachers from alien planets, references to Tintti comics and a pretty big role in the Urho icebreaker.

There is a threatening spirit on the breathing black planet. The solar system also accommodates the planets Ohto and Fu. Mars is also visited. In fact, Hagelberg has placed his version of the Kalevala songwriting on Mars, which Grandmaster Lauri Kenttä reminds him of himself.

When all set in motion from the onset of early sand In the first issue of Läskimoos in 2012, Hagelberg planned to make a 200-page story a year in ten magazines. Nine years later, he can’t really explain himself what changed along the way.

“The number of pages changed,” he says and sighs. “At the beginning, I did not plan to have such a large share of the people in Finland,” he thinks.

The Finns are Hagelberg’s interpretation of the early history of the Finns. The epic narrative apparently just claimed its space.

Amusing is that Hagelberg took the plunge because previous work had been born slowly. Kekkonen (2004) took four years and Silvia Regina (2010) six. They are landmark works of Finnish contemporary comics.

The pace did increase – on average just over 150 pages a year.

Hagelberg works with scrapboard. In the past, incisionally accurate images were drawn on cardboard, the manufacture of which was discontinued. Fatmeal was born on coarser cardboard. The imprint is rough, angular compared to the former.

“In the past, the drawings were more geometric and more stagnant. In pertussis, drawing here and now has been important. ”

With the old method, Lash Moses would not be close yet.

Lauri Kenttä, the Grand Duke of Mars, appears in the colored number 52 of the diaper, which is very reminiscent of Matti Hagelberg himself.­

In transliteration, language also plays an even bigger role. The text mostly runs under the images and there are few speech bubbles. Above all, language has influences From the Bible but in places also The Kalevala.

“Writing has always been a starting point for me to make comics. The Old Testament and especially the five books of Moses are one of the greatest literary works in human history. ”

Hagelberg has used the old church bible as a model, the Finnish translation of which was completed in the 1930s. Hagelberg is not interested in the new translations.

Biblical the renewal of the language makes the text easy for the modern reader, but at the same time something disappears from it. The old-fashioned style has got Biblical sound festive and impressive. It has been possible to give impetus to speech or writing to both the believer and the atheist – and Fatmose.

The same is true The Kalevala. Sen ja Biblical languages ​​repeat things. Stuttering creates rhythm and atmosphere.

“Kalevala is a great rebel that is a pleasure to use for a variety of purposes. Gallen-Kallelan interpretations have aggravated and bound it unnecessarily. In the Kalevala should play more, continue it. ”

Of course, the Kalevala’s tradition and heritage has been utilized. Hagelberg cites as examples Alexander Ptuškon a co-operative film from the Finnish Soviet Union Shampoo (1959) and Kalle Holmberg TV series Iron Age (1982).

In a cartoon, for example Mari Ahokoivu took advantage of the Kalevala tradition Oksiin his book (2018). In music Juha Hurme and Judge Nurmio pulled recently Kalevala alive or dead project.

Mixed Biblical that The Kalevala the stories have been turned into books from a very old oral tradition. Hagelberg emphasizes that he has not tried to use their language as such. He has tried to write as if someone were talking if he tried to strive Biblical or The Kalevala style.

Hagelberg points out that there are several narrators in Läskimooses who take the stories forward alternately. At least some of them are unreliable. The polyphony makes the narrative enigmatic.

Mystery The leaf form also brings it into the vein. The great weave has been hard to keep in mind as a whole as the puzzle has progressed in magazines that appear every couple of months. For Hagelberg, seriality was an integral part of the work.

“As a child, I only got random issues from Ruutu magazine. I myself completed the adventures of Yoko Tsuno and Natasha in my head, which appeared as sequels. When I then read them completely, they seemed much more boring than I imagined. That idea has been with me for a long time. ”

In the 1970s, Ruutu and its successor NonStop presented many comics of the Franco-Belgian tradition in Finland. Hagelberg has also mentioned, among other things, the magazines Ihmeneloset, whose draftsman Jack Kirby raised the visuality of superhero comics to pop art.

Hagelberg has pointed out that the serial format has a long tradition. Alexandre Dumas and Charles Dickens first published their books as sequels. From modern times, Hagelberg takes examples of TV series such as Soprano and Twin Peaksin.

“Fat is more of an event than a work. In it, I sought to interact with the audience. I wonder how the breaks affect. They allow the reader to complete and add to the story while it is constantly in progress. ”

Now that experience is over. With good luck, all the numbers in Läskimoos can be acquired, but it would take courage to dispense the reading experience as the author intended it to be.

Hagelberg created Calcicus, but did not bring it into the world all alone. Magazines published by Kreegah Bundolo, Hans Nissenin single workshop. Nissen also paid, among other things Hanneriina Moisseisen Kannas (2016), which is also one of the most important comic works of recent years.

Fat has also been a big deal for Nissen, which plans to close its publishing house with it.

There is another effort ahead. Fatmeal must be put together as a book – even though it works as a whole differently than leaves. The excellent club columns of the magazines are left out of the book, but notes are included in which Hagelberg further expands the worlds he created.

Publishing a 1,400-page book is not easy. The small Asema publishing house will do the job, but it would still need additional funding. The drive pulls Ville Ranta, known alongside his comics for his political cartoons.

The styles of Ranta and Hagelberg are completely different, but both approach the comic largely from the angle of writing. They are the first comic artists to be admitted to the Finnish Writers’ Association.

Hagelberg has also entered into agreements with L’Association in France and Fantagraphics in the United States to publish Läskimoos as a book. They are the main publishers of art comics. For them too, the project is big with its translations, so the schedules are open.

Many like artists, Hagelberg is reluctant to explain his work. The enigmatic nature of pertussis is fascinating, so perhaps it should not be explained too much. But something Hagelberg agrees to open.

By the time Hagelberg started from Läskimoos, it was predicted that the planet Nibiru would collide with Earth. The Mayan calendar also predicted the end of the world. Hagelberg found that even relatively sensible people followed the predictions.

“In addition to Nibiru and the Mayans, I remembered that in an interview an occultist and a neo-Nazi Pekka Siitoin told of the planet from which all Asians have come. I became interested in narrators of such stories. Conspiracy theories are one of the main themes of Läskimoos, ”says Hagelberg.

“It deals with matters of faith, who believes in what and why. What is the purpose of simplifying things to a comfortable size? The scientific worldview, on the other hand, does not lock in anything but consists of theories that are constantly evolving. ”

Läskimooses deals with conspiracy theories and other beliefs, but its reading experience – as Hagelberg meant it – is reminiscent of the ever-expanding worldview of science.

As a work, Läskimooses may be ready, but in the minds of readers hardly ever.