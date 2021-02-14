Cartoon The high school student’s cartoon has grown into a fantasy series called Praedor, inspired by many factors

Petri Hiltunen’s black-and-white cartoon grew into a Finnish fantasy series when Ville Vuorela made it a role-playing game. Just another department appeared in the game, twenty years after its appearance.

Twenty books, twenty authors, ancillary products, 35 years of history and a number of loyal fans. It is Praedor, a Finnish fantasy franchise that began with a black and white barbarian cartoon made by a high school student in 1985.

Nothing Harry Potter of course not. Sales figures are small, a couple of thousand. However, domestic enthusiasts in the field are familiar with the barren, familiar but suitably distinctive and contemporary worldview series.

That high school student was a cartoonist Petri Hiltunen. On a hiking trip in the summer of 1985, he sat in the sunshine eating a barbecue rib and reading Conancomic when he discovered that pictures and cartoons could be sent to the magazine. The good would be paid for.

“I had always wanted to draw in the right magazine,” says Hiltunen. The following year, the first appeared Praedor-cartoon A sign of revenge.

Hiltunen wanted to turn the clichés of fantasy upside down. “Fantasy always has a fantasy world with a ruined city. I thought, what if it were a ruined city with a fantasy world inside. ”

The idea gave birth to Jaconia, Praedorin a circular world of stories surrounded by the dangerous endless ruins of Borvaria. The praedors are desperate adventurers who defy the dangers of Borvaria in the hope of riches. Hiltunen drew and wrote more stories, which were published in Star Wanderer, Conan, and Magus, and turned more clichés upside down.

Praedor grew into a common world for many writers Ville Vuorelan the impact of his role-play in 2000.

“It’s definitely thanks to the role-playing game,” Hiltunen admits.

Vuorela had read at a young age Praedorcomic already in 1987. Ten years later, at the Ropecon role-playing event, he dared to ask Hiltun for permission to make the game.

Hiltunen had originally planned to leave his imaginary world open and open it one story at a time. When it was made into a game, everything had to be defined and described.

“Ville sat me down, put my finger on the map, what’s here, what’s here.”

Praedorin the world is rude and the heroes are barren, and often not very heroic. Hiltunen was influenced by Italo-Westerners and the grumpy barbarian Conan. The predors are outside the world of the story. They look at their world critically, with modern eyes. “Although it’s a bloody and raw pulp fantasy, it deals with tolerance and the equal distribution of power,” Vuorela says.

For example, one Praedorstories, Lion and butterfly, says in Hiltunen’s words “the most beautiful and heartbreaking love story about homobarbars”. He wrote it in response to a humorous comic he saw, which automatically assumed homobarbars to be a joke.

The role-playing book became a creative resource for numerous writers. There was a ready-made sandbox with enough space to come up with your own stuff.

“Jaconia is a good world, better than anything I could come up with myself,” she says Erkka Leppänen, who has written his own Praedor stories and, as a publisher of Copper Books, has also published stories written by others. “Jaconia hasn’t been blocked, it’s free to come up with her own stories.” Like Vuorela, Leppänen had also read Praedoria Since the 1980s.

Vuorela started Praedor-writing fiction books Old dog in 2004. Leppänen, in turn, was involved in a collection of short stories by several authors published ten years later. Cursed land walkers. The anthology opened the gate. Novels, collections of short stories and additional books of the game began to appear at a rapid pace. Praedorin around it has grown an enthusiastic community that together makes stories and plays a game.

When making the game, Vuorela hoped that 200 copies would be sold.

“A total of three thousand has now been sold. It’s a small market, but you can write books for it, additional role-playing books, and it gives ideas and encourages. No other Finnish role-playing game has such a long-lasting and active community around it. ”

Vuorela makes digital games for her profession. For Hiltunen, comics and illustration are a profession. Praedorin the return covers material costs, but nowhere near the number of hours worked. It’s a hobby, but done professionally.

In December, a second, revamped department appeared in the role-playing game. It brings together a world deepened and widened by numerous factors over twenty years.

Hiltusen comics have been a bit like roleplaying books always are. Books are just a starting point and a starting point. The actual story is created only when the game team invents their own stories based on it. In the same way, new generations of writers have become enthusiastic about the world of Jaconia.

“Writers are role-players who have invented stories for the world,” Leppänen says of the short stories. “When I opened up the possibility of low-threshold publish the stories, many have taken it gladly. For most, these short story anthologies have been the first time they have published anything fictional. ”

When written by others Praedorbooks had been published more than his own comics, Hiltunen realized that Praedorista had become a bigger thing for him. He looks at the work of others with joy, but also with longing.

“I painted the world with a wide brush, and when others fill in the blanks, my own space in the world narrows.”

As a publisher of copper books, Leppänen has become the third head in the “Kerberos”, which Vuorela describes as himself, formed by Hiltunen and Leppänen. Praedorin core set.

When someone wants to do something new Praedorstory, Leppänen first considers from the publisher’s point of view whether the story is worth publishing. After that, the story goes to Hiltunen, who considers whether it fits the canon.

“I try to get through, even though there is a long-standing difference. They are the authors’ own visions, and I don’t want to limit them too much, ”says Hiltunen.

The hills of revenge The author of the novel, for example, came up with the idea that two city-states are at war.

“I was wondering if they have a war now. Goddamnit! Hi, this is my world, but don’t burn it, ”Hiltunen laughs. “It was such a good story that I gave it permission.”

Hiltunen tells of a short story to which he said no. It envisioned what was behind Borvaria, a mysterious cursed land.

Even Hiltunen has not agreed to reveal it to his daughter. Petri Hiltunen wants to tell that story himself when he decides.