Since the electoral fraud of July 28 in Venezuela, dictator Nicolás Maduro has chosen American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of X, as one of the greatest enemies of the Chavista regime.

He called the businessman to a fight (Musk said he accepts, on the condition that Maduro lets power go), blocked X in Venezuela (initially for ten days, but the access restriction remains) and accused the billionaire of cyberattacks against the country and of being part of a satanic sect.

Now, the dictator has turned to the character Super Bigode, the protagonist of a crude animation on Venezuelan state TV, to criticize Musk.

A new episode of the cartoon shows the American businessman with a pentagram on his chest and horn-shaped hair, planning to dominate Venezuela.

“With all the power I have in technology and social media, I will change the way Venezuelans think,” Musk says in Spanish in the animation, with a heavy American accent. “I want the natural riches that this country has,” he adds.

Then Maduro appears, showing a crucifix and a Bible and saying: “At this moment, I am David and I will show, together with the Venezuelan people, that I am David against Goliath.”

Musk then starts to spin his head and a giant hand, representing God, flicks him into outer space.

“God is with us, and whoever messes with Venezuela will be in trouble,” says Maduro, before turning into the character Super Bigode. “We have defeated every cyberattack that imperialism has attempted. Fascism will not enter Venezuela because there are those who defend it,” adds the dictator, reiterating the accusation that Venezuela’s electoral system was the victim of hacker attacks on the day of the presidential election.

“I am your faithful protector, because I work as a team. Certain victory!” concludes Super Bigode. Musk has not yet commented on the animation.