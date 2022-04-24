Cartoon Review | When the nuclear power plant exploded, Chernobyl dogs were left alone and pets became an environmental threat

Cartoon

Johanna Aulén: The Chernobyl Dogs. WSOY. 110 s.

Thirty-six years ago, on April 26, 1986, northern Ukraine exploded. Inside the reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the temperature dropped to 4,650 degrees Celsius and seven tons of uranium fuel, graphite and other debris were thrown into the atmosphere. The accident caused large-scale radioactive releases and made the surrounding areas uninhabitable.

The story has been told many times over the years, for example in a collection of praise Chernobylin the TV series 2019, which significantly increased tourism to the closed zone. Johanna Aulénin however, the cartoon focuses less on the consequences of the accident: what happened to the pets of the people who fled the city.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, it has occurred to me what would happen to my cats if we were evacuated. And I’m not alone with the idea: when HS reported in early Marchthat many animals should not be taken to the shelters, many pet owners were horrified.

Johanna Aulén

Residents of the Chernobyl area were also at the start of the evacuation, according to the cartoon. People were rushed into buses, dogs were left on the street.

Now, next to the nuclear power plant, is a population of a couple hundred stray dogs, as well as near the village of Chernobyl. Their own populations can also be found at various checkpoints: they are all descendants of pets abandoned due to an accident.

Johanna Aulén skillfully builds an overview of how the current situation was arrived at. The images rhythmically varyingly, contributing new angles to the narrative.

The framework is a tourist trip in October 2021 and a tour guide Volodomyr Olijnyk, who acted as a clearer, cleaning up the traces of the atom after the explosion. The red car transports passengers north of Kiev, and along the way the guide will have time to tell about Chernobyl one thing, if not another – about both the explosion and life after that.

Aulén, who worked as a graphic artist, animator and visual arts teacher, traveled to Chernobyl himself in 2019, and on the basis of this trip he was first born A report published by Yle as well as the now-released comic book album.

Olga and Bobik, who live in the town of Prypyat, wake up in the middle of the night when the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explodes.

One Chernobyl dogs of the abandoned dogs is Volodymir’s Olga-cousin’s poodle Bobik, who, dressed in a protective plastic bag, runs after the bus until he can no longer handle it. The dear dog tries to get help from the clearers, but these scare him their way.

The work of the clearers involved killing pets that had become an environmental threat, and the dogs shot can be seen on screens on car pallets in heaps. At the same time, however, it also turns out that the clearers don’t really want to kill pets, confident, domesticated, and animals in need of help.

And did the young engineer want to press the red emergency button that accelerated the reactor to a devastating 30,000 megawatts? Didn’t he know what would happen?

The same questions arise in the wake of all the horrors caused by wars and other human beings. Why do we people obey a leader? How would I have acted in that situation? Afterwards, it has become clear that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded because Soviet leaders considered their reputation more important than that of the public: that problems were concealed to prop up images and lessons were learned.

According to eyewitnesses, the dogs both tried to break into the evacuation buses with their families and ran after them.

Life however, it is also after the disaster. The radiation immediately killed 400 acres of forest, but a small Bobik dog dressed in a plastic bag among the trees escapes after the hunter scares it with a shot.

In the woods, Bobik gets into the care of a grandmother who refused to evacuate, who takes the dog out of his plastic bag and serves him cold water and a crumbly bone. At the forest cottage, Bobik is then said to have lived a good life “before moving from time to eternity”: other dogs stay away from the forest mostly, not because of the radiation, but because of the wolves guarding their territories.

The village of Chernobyl has existed since 1193 and has not been destroyed by trials before, says babuška, a Bobik poodle seeking refuge.

A hundred or so grandmothers still live in the closed zone, which has been declared uninhabitable, semi-illegally, Volodomyr Olijnyk tells passengers sitting in a car along a road that crosses the forest.

Through the stories of Volodomyr Olijnyk and his grandmother and the hard facts included in them, Aulén leads the reader to form his own opinions about the events and the people involved.

The evacuated children wrote messages on notes torn from school enemies to be found by the eradicators so that they would not kill their beloved pets.

Part Chernobyl dogs have been given new life. The anonymous organization arrested 34 young dogs, washed the radioactive material in their fur, and after the quarantine, the dogs were adopted.

Even Nobyl got a home from an American family in the fall of 2018. It is afraid of foreign dogs, but enjoys wrestling with another dog in the family and rattling people.

There are no observations of the effects of radiation in the medical data collected from dogs. Pure results have been obtained from blood tests and the litters created in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant are of normal size – although Chernobyl dogs, which live only 3 to 5 years in all their freedom, may not be affected by the radiation.

Other animals do suffer from radiation: birds have albinism and their brains shrink and wolves have more and more cataracts.

Nobyl’s adoption is a true story, and the dog’s character description comes from its American owner, Leigh Anne Gustafson.

Animals rarely at the center of works depicting real catastrophes, but the median is apt to do so: Brian K. Vaughanin manuscript and Niko Henrichonin published in 2006 Pride of Baghdad there are the most touching examples of how the dialogue between image and text makes it possible to describe other living things as well. The work of Vaughan and Henrichon is based on the true story of four lions who escaped from a zoo after an American-bombed Baghdad, yet is primarily fictional.

For its starting point Chernobyl dogs rather reminiscent Guy Delislen documentary cartoons from Burma, Jerusalem and Pyongyang, or Joe Saccon war reportage comics. Compared to these, however, Aulén remains at the surface level formed by the facts. The finest are the pictures that the author has packed full of the wordless movement of the animals: Bobik running in the woods, dogs hunting chickens, puppies sniffing the rubble.

The substances released into the atmosphere in the accident included iodine-31, cesium-137, strontium-90 and plutonium-239, one of the most dangerous substances known to man, says Johanna Aulén, referring to Adam Higginbotham’s Midnight in Chernobyl (2019).

Chernobyl dogs is a solid information package, with a packet of more information at the end, as if footnotes to the actual story, and a long list of sources.

Among other things, in the information package, Aulén says that the home is so important to the babushos that the life expectancy of the evacuees has been shorter than that of those who remained in Chernobyl; that washing is the main way to combat the effects of radiation; that eyewitnesses said the dogs tried to break into the evacuation buses, but the soldiers kicked them off.

Read more: Ukrainian nuclear power company: Chernobyl radiation levels high after Russian soldiers

With all the facts, Johanna Aulén’s cartoon seems creepy in many ways. In early April, a Ukrainian nuclear power company reported that unusually high levels of radiation were measured in the Red Forest surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after Russian soldiers occupied the area for a month, dug trenches and carried radioactive material in their shoes.

The explosions in Ukraine this spring have not been ignorance or negligence – and we do not know how long it will take to recover.

A dog in front of a new sarcophagus covering the fourth reactor damaged in the Chernobyl accident in April 2022.

Read more: Flight to Chernobyl

Read more: Russian soldiers occupy Chernobyl for weeks – Plane video shows area abandoned by Russians