Cartoon Review | The Sapiens non-fiction book, which has sold millions, has now appeared as a cartoon, with Yuval Noah Harari, the author of the book, also adventuring

The Sapiens – The Birth of Humanity cartoon album covers the first quarter of Yuval Noah Harar’s original work.

Daniel Casanave, David Vandermeulen, Yuval Noah Harari: Sapiens – La naissance de l’humanité. Jaana Iso-Markku, Finland. Bazar. 248 s.

Yuval Noah Hararin records Sapiens – A Brief History of Man has sold over ten million copies in dozens of languages. The success of the book is also evidenced by its versioning into other means of expression.

Outlining the history of mankind from fresh angles in Finland Sapiens was seen last year at the National Theater as a play and this fall it appeared as a cartoon.

The comic version is a French project. We had it among the first to appear – even before the English-language institution from which it was translated. Jaana Iso-Markku also translated the original work into Finnish and received the J. A. Hollo Prize for that work.

Documentary comics have been produced around the world at an accelerating pace recently. Especially biographies have come a lot. The phenomenon has at least some commercial basis. Familiar topics sell.

While many documentary comics are made with ambition, the boundaries of comics are often met. If a cartoon doesn’t tell its story primarily with images, it easily becomes illustrated text. Therefore, it tells stories much more naturally than cold facts.

In that sense Sapiens has been adapted jokingly. Israeli doctor of history Harari has contributed to the manuscript of the Belgian David Vandermeulenin with. French Daniel Casanave has drawn the hardest book.

Harari appears in the comic as a character who leads readers from the early twilight of humanity through the Stone Age. From the original book, the cartoon only covers the first of four parts. The next comic book promises a revolution brought about by agriculture.

Although the comic has used a multiple number of pages to tell things compared to the book, in places the text subjugates the narrative into talking ends. For the most part, though, dramatization works.

In an interview with Guardian magazine, Harari said he didn’t want to be a person at first because he thought it would be self-centered. The cartoonists convinced him of the character’s need for narration.

During the comic script phase of the comic, Harari updated some details to the latest scientific findings. Admittedly, the scientific community has not received his book as enthusiastically as lay people. In addition to Harari, the cartoon features a plethora of mostly invented characters. The story is told using a variety of media-implemented media: advertising, film, criminal investigation, and courtroom drama, even a cartoon invented inside a cartoon.

Engineering sound fake, but work pretty well. The police tensioner, though, goes a little pretentious. Casanave has drawn a large contract financially, but the colors support the thin line.

Images are kind of more concrete than text. The comic also highlights things that are not known from the early history of our species because they cannot be drawn. In the text, they are easier to ignore. But bringing out the boundaries of knowledge is interesting, so it’s not a bad thing.

One of Harari’s most exciting views highlights the role of the forge in human development. Therefore, it fits well that as a cartoon, everything is dramatized.

Human success is usually credited to making big brains and tools. Harari points out that we had them in use for a couple of million years, but we were still a trivial species.

It was not until 70,000 years ago that man expanded his ecological compartment to the entire planet. And homo sapiens no longer lived in harmony with nature. All other human species and half of the 200 large mammal species on Earth disappeared from the human path.

Hararin in his view, imagination and co-fabricated stories bound large crowds together and enabled the broad collaboration that led to success.

Harari counts religion, money, and law, among other things, into common stories. They are not used to being thought of as a forgery, but they are human inventions. Their effectiveness is based on the fact that a sufficient number of people believe in them.

This is exactly what happens in the market when investors lose faith in a stock and its value collapses. Sheer fabrication for both the market and the stocks.