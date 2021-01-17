Cartoon Review | The samurai cartoon takes you to 17th-century Japan, where the sword fighting of a hare-shaped ronin claims a lot of casualties

American Stan Sakai interprets the Japanese samurai genre entertainingly.

Comics

Stan Sakai: Usagi Yojimbo 1 – Samurai. Vesa Heino, Finland. Zum Teufel. 376 s.

Just no genre is as national and internationally widespread as American snipers and Japanese samurai stories.

Sergio Leonen and in the other spaghetti westernes, the Italians managed to make their own version of the slugs. But samurai films have not been made very well outside of Japan.

Mika Rätön Samurai Rauni Reposaari (2016) went into parody and Jim Jarmuschin Ghost Dog – like samurai (1999) mainly bothered.

The comics, on the other hand, have at least one successful samurai epic from outside Japan. Also Usagi Yojimbon author, american Stan Sakai was born in Kyoto (1953). His father was there serving in the U.S. Army.

Sakai is a third-generation American Japanese. He grew up in Hawaii from the age of three. Sakai himself has stressed that Usagi Yojimbo is an outside interpretation of Japanese history and culture.

Samurai stories, however, nourished young Saka. Hawaii has a large population base, including about 14 percent of Japanese backgrounds. So there were plenty of samurai movies in the local theater, and Sakai read Japanese comics in it as well as American ones.

Sakai began to do Usagi Yojimbo comics in 1984. His hero is a hare, in Japanese Usagi. Usagi is a ronin, a hostless samurai, and sometimes sells his services as a bodyguard, yojimbo.

Usagi Yojimbo is related to the extensive tradition of animal cartoons, which is still firmly represented in Finland Donald Duck. Animal characters act mainly as character images and in practice people are told. For young children, sword fights that require a lot of casualties in the series are not suitable.

Usagi often encounters the vicious bounty hunter Gennosuke, who is a rhino. His role model is Toshiro Mifunen starring a ronin Akira Kurosawan in the movie Yojimbo – Warrior of Happiness (1961).

A whimsical detail is the dino-like tokagé lizards that appear everywhere. In the series, no attention is paid to them for a long time until one becomes Usag’s travel partner for a moment.

The full name of the hero of Saka is Miyamoto Usagi. He has a role model in history, Miyamoto Musashi (1584–1645), who received the title of Kensei for his fencing skills. He was also known as a philosopher and author.

Sakai has stressed that he does a lot of background research to get to describe 17th-century Japan correctly. Among other things, he has done a great deal of work on architecture and the Bushido code of honor for samurai, among others.

Usagi Yojimbon epic gets its rights in a generous thick Finnish translation. Originally short stories, they appeared in magazines between 1984 and 1988. In a large dose, the arches and repetitive characters of the story told in retrospect form a wide weave.

Usagi has lost her master in the power struggle, which serves as a loose frame narrative with its aftermath. Sakai also sheds light on Usagi’s childhood and from there, people rise to the story.

Within the whole, short stories act as small morals. Sakai introduces interesting people and destinies in them. Many of the regular side characters grow into conflicting personalities, almost more interesting than Usagi herself.

Series the structure is very reminiscent Goseki Kojiman and Kazuo Koiken the cornerstone of the samuraimanga Lone Wold and Cub (1970–1976), in which a swordsman wandered as a climber with his little son. Sakai has often acknowledged his debt.

Lone Wolfia or no other samurai manga has been translated. It is a bit funny to get in Finnish Usagi Yojimbo, which recycles material from its original Japanese role models – albeit skillfully, respectfully, and entertainingly.

On the other hand, samurai mangoes are generally not suitable for children unlike most of the stuff that landed on us in a manga boom. But maybe Usagi Yojimbo pave the way for the originals.