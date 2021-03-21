Cartoon Review | The cartoon story about the family and its life requires the reader to stop and delve into it

Susanna Kesänen’s debut work probes time and memory through photographs.

Comics

Susanna Kesänen: And 10 others I don’t remember. Own cost. 96 s.

In the first on the sides the light slowly dims in the room. Nothing else will happen. The unplugged power cord from the refrigerator and the half-open doors of the chest of drawers suggested that the house was probably uninhabited. Susanna Kesänen the debut comic book requires immediate focus.

The darkness added to the screen by pencil would be easy to ignore as you rush to read the story. It won’t come. Those accustomed to storytelling or personal stories can easily start from scratch to get in the mood.

There is also a story in the background, but Kesänen tells about it in fragments, proceeds on the flow of pictorial consciousness, does not introduce people and does not explain anything. There are few turns and they feel random, just hitting the captured descriptions.

Within them, Kesänen talks about people’s relationships and feelings with small clues, focusing on touches, gazes and gestures in some screens. They offer small glimpses of the weaving of family life over the decades.

Summer (b. 1983) studied photography at Aalto University, but combines photography and drawing. Among other things, he has drawn versions of the horse postcards he collected as a child.

At the university, Kesänen also studied comics Matti Hagelbergin with a minor course. Many talents of contemporary comics have passed through it, in the same year course, among other things Juliana Hyrri, whose firstborn A nightingale that did not sing attracted attention two years ago.

Kesänen does not background his comic, but apparently he continues his Aalto thesis in it Green house (2017). As a material, he used the family house and estate built in the 19th century inherited from his great-aunt. The ensemble included text, photographs, drawings and objects.

His comics Keränen has drawn completely, and there are no photographs in it. But the book still has a lot to do with photography.

Its drawings mostly depict photographs or their shooting moments. There are weddings and funerals, class and friend photos. The scenes show little boys fighting before settling into the picture, and a girl with a lamb in her arms.

In his work, Kesänen has considered time and memory. Photographs have traditionally wanted to capture people and situations as accurately as possible. Pencil drawings playing in shades of gray, on the other hand, are blurry in nature.

Just as Kesänen would like to point out that the memories of photographs are not much more accurate than our minds, that even with them we only remember fragments of reality.

The ubiquitous phone cameras have made the images momentary and transient. The solemn attitude of Kesänen’s comics to filming over the past decades now seems outdated.

With there are enigmatic scenes even on weekdays. What does a page of hands peeling potatoes mean? The narrative is also obscured by the fact that screens drawn with the same technique do not always find it easy to know whether they depict a photograph or a “live” situation.

The work requires exceptionally emphatic stop and focus. Such confidence in the reader’s patience is rare. It is also refreshing if the demand for malt is to agree.

Of the few shifts, the horse is pronounced most emphatically. It points out that the time in which a person lives determines what his life is like. In corona time, of course, it is easy to agree.

On the other hand, the repeated turning points in life in the pictures suggest that the lives of different people at different times are not very different.

Although Kesänen does not guide the reader to deduce what he is saying, the whole seems carefully thought out. Therefore, it lurks in the mind.

And 10 others I don’t remember may be the most promising and interesting debut cartoon of the year. Hopefully, Kesänen will keep the cartoon with him in his selection of means of expression.