Cartoon Review | An advertising man from Kuopio had a rare genius idea 50 years ago, but the popularity of Savolai’s landepaukku was not realized in Helsinki

Jope Pitkänen: Invisible Viänänen. The accumulated sufferings of a forgotten people. Ed. Ville Hänninen, Vesa Kataisto and Kari Puikkonen. Zum Teufel. 168 pp.

Finnish the most fascinating outbursts of creativity in comics: The invisible Viänänen birth.

Tried in an advertising agency in Kuopio, decorated shop windows and even tasted unemployment Jorma Pitkänen hadn’t found a professional path, but comics got him hot in the summer of 1973. Let’s take and make an output similar to American daily newspaper strips with the same rules.

Pitkänen (b. 1947) put all his accumulated energy into the company. An idea flashed: The invisible Viänänen. That cartoon hero is such a poorly successful landepaukku from Northern Savonia that his essence is literally invisible. Reduction of a part of the population, which the people of the south cared little about.

Many things fell apart In the invisible Viänäse. The 50-year collection published in Viänänen’s honor shows how skillfully “Jope” Pitkänen managed to wedge his satire into newspapers among the imported series.

It was unusual. Pitkänen acted as the first main opener in the introduction of a new domestic comic strip to general magazines. The invisible gained visibility.

Invisible from Viänä published the short-lived evening newspaper Iltaset, but soon after twenty newspapers. The winning streak took place in the provinces, so Viänänen’s extremely tough level could go unnoticed in the south.

In Helsinki, it is known that Jope’s series ran better in Ilta-Sanom Favorite (1980–2000). That’s where the world’s most tenacious grandmother lives. Favorite – and other production that loots gifts – is still much more fragmented than The invisible Viänänen in its best years in the 1970s and 1980s.

Jope started in the factories next to it, for example, making strawberry jeans Mauno Strawberry Suonenjoki newspaper of his place of residence. Jope’s total balance is more than 40,000 published comics.

Three The Viänänen of the picture strips was the funniest comic strip in the traditional format ever in our country.

The invisible Viänänen remained at full throttle for a surprisingly long time, even its first fifteen years. The holiday book doesn’t quite do justice to the golden period, as it only includes longer Sunday series from the 1980s. They are chattier and looser than the daily strips in the series.

A small farmer lives in the municipality of Näläkäjärvi. Pitkänen’s cartoon had very strong ideas, a uniquely strong connection to the surrounding society and a great visual hook of the character as the cherry on the cake. That is, the fact that the man is not visible, but the cap is, and often also the bottle swinging in the air at arm’s length. Keskiolut had only recently been released.

One surprisingly the level used is Savo’s language as the language of humor. At the latest during the 1960s Esa Pakarinen Savo had started to sound like a small-minded earthling.

Jope cleared it all out of the box. He brought Savo back with strict cuts, but with almost as harsh ideas as By Robert Crumb in the latest American underground comics. Good alliance!

Invisible from Viänä analyzed may have cited from the literature Ryysryrantna’s Joosepin heritage, but but… the series is rather a humorous version Mikko Niskanen from the legendary TV movie Eight lethal bullets.

In the autumn of 1972, before Viänänen’s birth, everyone had seen the film. Deadly bullets gave To the invisible Viänänen maximum contact surface with the audience. There is a man’s pontikka factory in the development area, is Jorma from Kinnu Fanning and practicing the javelin throw with a haystack, the Voitto piece is all about maturing into gentlemen.

Time and an exceptionally talented cartoonist collided. American comics with oblique humor Wizard modeled Bad weapon a “Vennamo” or “pre-Persian” guy of his own age.