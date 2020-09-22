Cartoon Problems are hidden and pretended in Sweden, not cared for in Finland: Artist Edith Hammar has lived in both countries and learned that there is room for improvement.

Edith Hammar moved from Finland to Sweden and back. His recent comic book tells the story of homesickness and that there is equally much to improve in both countries.

In August 2018 Edith Hammar said goodbye to his small studio in Södermalm, Stockholm. For the past seven years, packed in bags, he watched the familiar streets and buildings past the tram window.

On the way to the terminal, crying came many times.

Was the decision even right? Feeling disappointed, returning to Finland to be handed over. But homesickness had plagued him for a long time.

He missed the atmosphere of his friends and his hometown of Helsinki. And the sea. Stockholm is a coastal city like Helsinki, but the sea felt more distant there, even though the city was built on islands.

Earlier that month, the Finnish publishing company Förlaget had contacted us. The publishing house had followed the illustrations made by Hammar and asked if he would be interested in making the book.

Two years later, in August this year, Förlaget released the first comic book of Hammar, 28. Homo Line. It’s about homesickness.

Autobiographical the protagonist of the work is a young queer narrator who doesn’t know where it belongs. He travels in Helsinki and Stockholm, in a dream and in reality, travels on a cruise ship between cities and wonders which is better.

In the spring of 2011, Hammar had graduated from Helsinki High School. For a long time, he had dreamed of studying at “some great” art school, and living in Stockholm. In a neighboring country when things seemed to be much better.

He had traveled to Sweden for festivals and got the impression that the country is “full of queer people and glitter”. There were also more flea markets and vintage shops in Stockholm.

In Finland and Helsinki, everything was smaller, more boring, poorer.

Hammar was in a hurry to get to life in the big city. He moved to Stockholm the same year.

In however, it was disappointing when access to the Konstfack University of Art and Design was far away. In Sweden, it is typical to study at a folk high school or similar before entering art school, but Hammar did not know that. He didn’t really even realize that bachelor’s and master’s degrees are different.

Hammar went to work in the restaurant industry and started a year later at the Gerlesborgsskolan, which is preparing for basic art at the University of the Arts.

In 2014, the doors opened to the Royal College of Art in Stockholm. Three years later, Hammar graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

For years There was room for disappointment and success in Stockholm. Above all, Hammar understood that life in a neighboring country is no worse than in Finland. There is equally much room for improvement in both countries.

“In Sweden, neutrality is a lie, there are still class differences and racism,” Hammar says.

His friend was repeatedly asked where he came from. Where he was born, where his “real parents” come from. Certainly not from Sweden!

Once at the Royal College of Art, a racist text, written with a marker, appeared on the toilet wall. School management commented: not what our students did.

Why wouldn’t that be possible, Hammar wondered. Because this is a great art college?

When students who experienced discrimination criticized the school’s line, they were asked to calm down.

According to Hammar, Finland, on the other hand, is more authentic: it does not pretend to be the same, even though the problems are similar. In Helsinki, a white person can shout an n-word at a metro station without reacting strongly to it, says Hammar.

“Here, too, the country’s equality is being promoted while keeping silence for those who are excluded from social care.”

“For example, the Finnish translaka should have been reformed a long time ago, but the decision-makers have not seemed to be interested in the matter.”

“Look that fucking gay. ”

In a cartoon based on true events, a man named Dressman-faiya shouts at Hammar on Iso-Robertinkatu about homophobic insults and pushes.

Hammar has faced violence because of his appearance and sexuality.

When she was seven, a couple of older children at school wondered if she was a girl or a boy. Since then, the same question has been asked many times. Today, the interrogators are foreign adult men.

Growing up was scary. Hammar had never met a queer man who “looked like an ordinary white man”. Scared that there is only one way to put hair and dress, and that mold has to adapt.

But that was not the case.

In Stockholm, he lived for a long time on Södermalm, a former workers’ district. Today, it is one of the most sought after and trendy areas in Stockholm.

“I’m actually a middle-class taidehörhö, Södermalm seemed too great. People there are rich and blind to anything that doesn’t fit their worldview. ”

He has been followed, kicked on his home street in Södermalm.

“I live in fear that this will happen again.”

In Stockholm and Helsinki, he has seen a similar development: the capitals are becoming middle-class. According to Hammar, it leads to segregation, ie the segregation of residential areas. The finer the different neighborhoods – “often the most central” – become, the more expensive the apartments in the area. The price determines who can live there. The few who can afford it form a homogeneous group.

“It is important that people in all parts of the city can walk and be of different looks, backgrounds and grades. It makes the city safer. ”

Between he draw so that your hands stiffen. The pain is felt between the shoulder blades. The traditional black marker and paper have always been the most important tools, and nowadays also various drawing programs.

The best thing about art is creating your own reality.

At elementary school age, he found that Aku Duck and Moomins are more appealing to homoerotic photographer Pierre Commoyn and painter Gilles Blanchardin photographs by Pierre et Gilles, a group of photographers.

In 2017, the Stockholm Museum of Architecture presented an architect-designer Josef Frankin (1885–1967) textile works. Frank belonged to the Jewish minority in Vienna and had to flee anti-Semitism in Sweden in the 1930s. In his colorful patterns, he often depicted paradise subjects.

“When the reality is harsh and sometimes dangerous, you have to dare to imagine a better future,” Hammar says.

He is most inspired by the visual artist and cartoonist Tom of Finland or Touko Laaksonen (1920–1991) the expressiveness of the characters in the drawings. Laaksonen experienced war and that is, at a time when homosexual acts were criminalized. Still, his characters are confident, they have fun.

That is important to Hammar as a visual artist. It is “also politically important”.

He himself draws people who are experiencing oppression and violence based on sexual identity or gender expression. Place them in a different reality.

Gentle and safe.

When burning clay pots a roar rises from Grandma’s old oven. Hammar shapes cups, bowls, decanters. There are also illustrations for the magazines under construction.

The circadian rhythm “is not punk at all”. Hammar wakes up early, working from nine to five on weekdays.

In March, Hammar moved from Kallio in Helsinki to the rural settlement of Koivulahti in Ostrobothnia, fifteen kilometers north of Vaasa. The area is familiar, there he spent his childhood summers. Now he rents the upstairs of his mother’s detached house and is where he wants to be.

The move from Stockholm to Helsinki two years ago was frightening, but the decision no longer seems dramatic.

He now draws in Koivulahti, but later maybe again in Kallio, maybe in Sweden. Hardly in Stockholm, however.

What is certain is that he wants to draw and earn rent. Maybe modest, but is the future always bound to be so great.

Edith Hammar: Homo Line. Förlaget. 180 s.