Cartoon Pertti Jarla becomes the cartoonist for HS’s editorial page, and the subject of the first picture is Paavo Väyrynen – “I’m not starting to stiffen”

In February cartoonist Pertti Jarla tried to make cartoons. He needed a quick topic.

On the same day, a long-time politician was making a return to his old party. Jarla combined domestic politics and film Terminator 2 – Judgment Day.

In the drawing Paavo Väyrynen ride a motorcycle with a shotgun in hand through a wall in the downtown office and say, “I’ll be from the past… follow me if you want to live.”

Pertti Jarla’s first test drawing as a cartoon by Helsingin Sanomat dealt with Paavo Väyry.

Experienced and an exceptionally successful cartoonist initially hesitates whether a newspaper cartoon is a suitable genre for him. He then decided not to follow the artists he admired in Finland and the United States.

“I thought in vain that the cartoon should have to look similar to what someone is doing Kari Suomalainen. ”

Jarla’s first cartoon will appear on Saturday, September 5, and on Saturdays from then on.

Partly Due to Kari Suomalainen’s 41-year career, Jarla does not have many predecessors.

He started as the first regular cartoonist at Helsingin Sanomat in the 1930s Oscar “Oki” Räisänen, whose “drawings” were clarified with long captions.

Kari Suomalainen, who replaced him in 1950, wanted to make drawings that did not have to be explained.

Graphically controlled caricatures of politicians made the subject of durability, president, for example Urho Kekkonen. Once upon a time, the truth was that “Kekkonen is the president and Kari draws caricatures,” Jarla describes the great predecessor.

Kari drew the chairman of the center, Väyrynen, in 1987.

Jarla, 48, was reading to Karia as a child when Helsingin Sanomat came home to Nastola. Later, Jarla became acquainted with Suomalainen’s collections, especially drawings from the 1950s and 1960s. Through them, it has been smooth to delve into political history. In early Kare, Jarla is also pleased with the ambitious drawing.

The Finn’s career in five decades ended in a dispute in 1991, when Helsingin Sanomat refused to publish his drawing on Somalis, which he considered to be anti-alien. Kari’s manners and recurring characters, such as the Coalition’s helmet priest, began to look outdated anyway.

As a successor started Terho Ovaska, which was characterized by describing the observations of the common man. Acorn saidthat his many days were saved by the Prime Minister Paavo Lipponen, whose bearish vibration easily detached the caricatures.

Terho drew Väyrynen during the 1994 braking talks.

Terho was followed in 2005 Henrik Karlsson, a calm commentator focused on domestic politics.

Karlsson said in his retirement interview in February that wanted to use more feathers than giant litter. He has found it difficult to regulate the humor of the cartoons. What is ruined in print can be lead online.

“Before I had time to make a drawing and it had time for a magazine, many others had come up with the same thing and had time to comment and joke about it on different channels,” Karlsson said.

Continuation Pertti Jarla agrees.

Since the spring, every time a new topic has arisen, he has been wondering how to draw from it. He has not been able to pile up duration topics because the topics of conversation change quickly. It would be pointless to try to laugh at the authorities with extra zeros in bulletins.

“Conversations can be a hectic day, and then people get bored. For example Kamala Harris jokes got bored for hours. ”

He also wants to avoid the most “obvious bumps”.

“I thought one day – I don’t remember if I was so tired – it would be awesome if I didn’t draw any Donald Trump caricature. ”

Jarla did the Illustrations as an improvisation Jari Sarasvuon Trainers’ House lectures before Fingerpori started at Helsingin Sanomat in 2007. He may utilize such fast technology in the new washroom.

Karlsson’s version of Paavo Väyrynen from 2011.

Väyrynen is a natural subject of the first caricature.

In the 1970s, a rising politician appeared in Kari’s pictures, who has continued his life in caricatures for decades. Karlsson, Jarla’s predecessor, has also said that he started his own career in Väyrynen.

In his second experimental drawing, Jarla compared greenhouse gas emissions on a “global scale”. On the left side of the drawing, the factory let out a small smiling cloud from the factory. It represented the emissions of the whole of Finland. On the right side of the picture, a big, black cloud of pollution rose from the plane of the minister flying to the climate summit.

The picture showed the imbalance of Finns in climate speeches.

It would be good for Jarla to be able to balance politically and distribute attention in many directions. He tries to find ridiculous actions that he supports.

He has publicly expressed his support, for example Pekka Haaviston for the 2012 presidential campaign.

Jarla says he has been a spasmodic follower of politics so far. Now he is going to add gusts. On the other hand, ridiculous topics of conversation can be more than just the politics of the day.

Jarlan drawn by Fingerpori has often nervous readers with cryptic stripes. Now Jarla might arouse resentment from a political standpoint.

“I haven’t come to think of that. I try not to think terribly about what readers think. Fingerporin the case has served in that I have done things that amuse myself. “

Helsingin Sanomat ‘s cartoon is a socially significant place of communication in a different way than Fingerpori comic pages.

Fingerpori, drawn by Jarla, has been published in Helsingin Sanomat since 2007.

“The hand starts to stiffen if you think it’s a great and important job now, not any fooling around. After all, the public doesn’t want me to stiffen. “

“If I keep wearing a suit all the time and I think this is socially significant, then it becomes pretty boring to read to anyone.”

A farming family brother has already aimed at professional drawing from a minor and has studied fine arts as well as visual communication. Today, he is one of the leaders of the Full Hand comic book publishing house.

An autobiographical cartoon Icy spede appeared now for the last time on Sunday, at least for now. The color cartoon, which began in 2015, gave Jarla a place to address current issues. The cartoon plot provides some of the same opportunities.

What is important for a successful cartoon is fun and visuals. The image of Jarla must have a value other than illustrating a witty speech bubble.

Cartoonist Pertti Jarla in his office in Porvoo.

Between there will be times when the cartoonist doesn’t try to laugh. This is traditionally done if even a person important to the state has died.

“Then you have to do something quickly, with good taste, which can be difficult,” Jarla says and smiles.

“There are all kinds of difficulties ahead.”