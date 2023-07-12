Right now Warner Bros. Discovery has been following the process of changes established since last year, one of the most important this year being the new name for its streaming platform. And now, the implementations continue with the closure of Cartoon Network Studios, same that will be given to have a kind of fusion.

The former general manager of these studios, Brian Millerin which the building of Burbank, CA. this to move the animators to another place with the division of Warner. This means that after 20 years of operation, since it began to be used in the 2000workers will have to leave this iconic site.

Here is the message on the networks:

When CN told us they were opening their own studio they asked Genndy and I to help pick the building and make design suggestions on what we wanted for the interior work spaces. So I can honestly say this is place I felt I helped build. It’s sad to see it go. https://t.co/6TeaJAnMiS — Craig McCracken (@CrackMcCraigen) July 9, 2023

Unfortunately, this building will no longer be CNS. From what I’ve been told, they will all be out on August 1st. Everyone will move to a WB building as a cheer unit. Goodbye CNS as it used to be.

It is worth mentioning that the division of cartoon Network It is not going to disappear, much less the channel that is still in circulation for now, only that they will no longer use the building and possibly nothing will be published under that name anymore. Given this, it is not known if the animators will want to continue with Warner Or take a different path.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s a little sad that the studies are coming to an end somehow, but we can’t deny that there really aren’t as many hits as in previous years. The last good one we saw was Adventure Time, a series that unfortunately ended a long time ago.