cartoon Network decided to show support in the past Wednesday, March 31, which is celebrated the Day of the #VisibilityTrans #TransDayofVisibility. This day has the purpose of making visible and celebrating trans people in search of equal rights and opportunities.

Also cartoon Network has already shown its support for the LGBTQ + community, during the past year they have worked with the National Black Justice Coalition to make a comic strip about the correct use of pronouns, how to use them, and how they can be useful.

In addition, he has sought to do other projects against inequality. That same year, he launched an information campaign on the anti-racism and its need in society. However, they have not been free to receive messages of hate and violence.

Cartoon Network and the ‘trans agenda’

On March 31, he shared through his social networks a series of four images with a type of art of The Powerpuff Girls with those who celebrated the #TransDayofVisibility. In turn, they shared a league with tools and resources to care for trans people against violence.

A proposal that shouldn’t cause a major problem, right? Well, this initiative brought a wave of hatred and violence to Cartoon Network.

‘Trans people of all ages are everywhere’

There were even media outlets that used terms such as ‘trans childhood agenda’ or ‘promotes the transsexual agenda’ to attack the publication that seeks to combat hate speech.

Why is this dangerous? According to official figures from the United Nations, this type of discrimination that dehumanizes trans people increases the suicide rate, as well as the chances of being a victim of hate crimes, transphobia and femicide.

So, cartoon Network puts a grain of sand so that both infants, adolescents and trans adult people can live a full life, free of violence and discrimination. This is not a measure that ends discrimination and violence, but it is part of the path to its eradication.

‘Don’t mess with my kids’

cartoon Network is a channel with programs made specifically for minors. So these types of messages are important for this vulnerable group of people to feel safe and valid.

According to an investigation by the BBC, trans childhoods in Latin America They fail to reach 14 years of age, either due to health problems, discrimination, violence or suicide. Mainly, this violence coming from their close circles.

‘Gender Pronouns: We can’t assume someone’s gender just by how it looks. There are genders beyond ‘girl’ or ‘boy’. There are people who do not identify with any ‘

This is not the channel’s first campaign in support of trans childhoods. Already last year he has campaigned on the correct use of pronouns.

And, it is not the only case: it has also fought the racism experienced by minors. cartoon Network he is doing many things well, not out of ideology, but out of empathy and respect for basic human rights.

