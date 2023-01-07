Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visits the Police and Military Academy during a graduation ceremony in Tehran. (Archive photo) © Iranian Supreme Leader’s Office/dpa

Iran reacted to the satirical criticism of its own regime by the newspaper “Charlie Hebdo” by closing a French research institute.

Tehran/Paris – January 7 marks the eighth anniversary of the bloody attack on the editorial building of Charlie Hebdo. To mark the anniversary, the satirical magazine published a special issue on Wednesday (January 4). Contrary to expectations, the magazine does not settle accounts with the past, but deals with the present and the brutal handling of the protests in Iran.

Mocked in several cartoons Charlie Hebdo the Iranian mullah regime and mocks the head of state Ali Khamenei. After the Foreign Ministry first summoned the French ambassador to Tehran, Iran took “first steps” and began closing a French research institute in the country. The government in Paris expressed concern reports fr.de.

Charlie Hebdo criticizes violence against protesters

The satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has long been on the sanctions list of the Islamic Republic. On Wednesday, the magazine published several cartoon contest entries under the motto #MullahsGetOut. For example, one of the drawings shows Iran’s “Supreme Leader” Khamenei trying to save himself from drowning in a lake of blood by hanging on a rope.

Two themes dominate the Hebdo special edition: Firstly, the violence against the protesters – there have already been four young protesters executed by the government. On the other hand, many drawings strengthen the position of women in Iran. Contrary to the criticism from Iran, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna referred the broadcaster LCI on the legal framework of the publication. “In France contrary to what is happening in Iran, there is freedom of the press.” There is no blasphemy in French law.

Paris regrets action in Iran

After the cartoons were published, Iran shut down a French research facility in Tehran. The closure of the French Research Institute in Iran is “a first step” in response to the cartoons, Iran’s foreign ministry said on Thursday (January 5). The day before, Tehran had threatened an “effective and decisive response” to the publication.

The French government said it had not yet been officially informed about the closure of the research institute in Tehran. If the announcement comes true, it would be “regrettable,” said the Foreign Ministry in Paris. The Ifri is “a stronghold of culture and exchange”. (aa/dpa/afp)