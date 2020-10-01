Cartoon Argentines mourn the father of the beloved Mafalda comic, who died at the age of 88: The dissident Mafalda took a step beyond the “conventionally middle-class Peanuts”

Quino wrote and drew the adventures of a young dissident who hated soup, dreaming of world peace between 1964 and 1973, but continued with comics until the 21st century.

Mafalda cartoon created by an Argentine cartoonist Joaquin Salvador Lavado has died at the age of 88 years. The issue was announced by his publisher on Wednesday at local time.

Lavado created the beloved Mafalda cartoon in 1964. The man was better known by the artist name Quino.

The Mafalda cartoon riveted popularity in newspapers in Latin America, Europe and much of Asia. Since then, Quino has continued the adventures of Mafalda, a dissident girl who hates soup and dreams of world peace, also in books.

BBCAccording to Quino, Quino continued to work on comics until his retirement in 2006.

Quinon the death caused an avalanche of farewell messages, especially in Argentina, and the Quino hashtag was at the forefront of Twitter trends in the country.

People left flowers in memory of a cartoon depicting Mafalda and his friends in the San Telmo district of the country’s capital, Buenos Aires, in memory of the cartoonist.

“I had to go out to do a little paperwork and thought about coming to greet Mafalda, Susanita and Manolito because I think many generations of us feel a little orphaned today. And they especially, ”a resident of San Telmo Damian Lozada told news agency AFP.

According to Lozada, Quino leaves behind a special kind of production.

“It’s love and it’s humor. It is affection and it is intelligence. It’s a sharp observation and also innocence, ”Lozado described the artist’s production.

News agency According to AFP, Quino died in Mendoza, Argentina, where he was also born.

According to the BBC, Quino wrote and drew Mafalda comics between 1964 and 1973, but the comics are still republished to this day. For the first time, Mafalda appeared in the Argentine newspaper Primera Plana.

Like Mafalda, Quino was known as a freedom-loving person. From the beginning, however, his work came under severe censorship.

“In Argentina, I had to censor myself because when I started drawing in Buenos Aires, they clearly told me‘ no army, no religion, no sex ’. Then I talked about all that, but in a different way, ”he sometimes said in his interview.

When Mafalda appeared during the Franco dictatorship in Spain, the authorities demanded the words “adults only” on the book.

Quino fled to Milan, Italy after the 1976 military coup in Argentina. He then became a Spanish citizen in 1990. He lived alternately in Madrid, Paris, Milan and Argentina.

Quino received several international awards during his lifetime.

Mafaldan The Adventures has also been published in Finland. The first three Mafalda albums were released in 1971-72, even before the major European comic book countries of Germany and France, and more albums followed.

Critic Heikki Jokinen In its review of Helsingin Sanomat in 2000, described Mafalda ‘s content as deviating from the mainstream. “It goes a step further than where the conventionally middle-class Tenavat left off.”