Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/10/2023 – 18:08

President of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales was criticized internationally for kissing Jenni Hermoso at the ceremony that crowned the Women’s World Cup champion. “I have faith in the truth”, he says in the letter.Removed from his duties by FIFA and facing a complaint from the Spanish Public Prosecutor’s Office for sexual assault and coercion for kissing player Jenni Hermoso after the Women’s World Cup final, the president of the Federation Spanish Football Team (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, announced this Sunday (10/09) his departure from office.

“I am going to do [me demitir], yes, because I don’t want to continue my work”, said Rubiales in an interview with the British television program Piers Morgan Uncensored. “My family and friends tell me that I have to focus on my dignity and get on with my life, that if I don’t do this I will harm the people who are dear to me and the sport that I love.”

The resignation, according to the Spanish press, was officially communicated by letter to the interim president of the federation. In the text, the director also abdicates his position as vice-president of the Union of European Football Federations (UEFA), and says he is the victim of a “disproportionate” campaign.

“After the quick suspension by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position. Insisting on remaining waiting and holding on to him [o cargo] it will not contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football”, states the letter.

The top hat, one of those chosen to lead the joint bid of Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host the men’s World Cup in 2030, states that the resignation should “allow both Europe and Africa to remain united in the dream of 2030”.

The forced kiss scandal

The case happened on August 20, after Spain beat England and won the title of champion. During the medal ceremony in Sydney, Australia, Rubiales held Hermoso by the head with both hands and kissed him. Rubiales insists that the act was consensual – Hermoso denies this.

After the player opened a formal complaint against the manager, the Spanish MP formalized the complaint before the Court, which will still decide on opening a case before the country’s Supreme Court.

For his conduct, the top hat could be sentenced to a penalty ranging from paying a fine to four years in prison – a new law on sexual consent approved last year in Spain abolished the distinction between “sexual harassment” and “sexual assault ”, punishing any non-consensual sexual acts.

Prosecutors also accuse Rubiales of later pressuring the attacker to defend him in public after the repercussions of the episode.

Before being removed from office, which ended up happening by FIFA’s decision a week after the episode, Rubiales refused to leave his position and gave a speech to the RFEF where he said he was the victim of a “witch hunt” perpetrated by “fake feminists”. ”. Hermoso described the gesture as “an impulsive, sexist act, out of place and without any consent on my part”.

In the position since 2018, Rubiales stated in the letter delivered to the federation this Sunday that he has “faith in the truth” and that he will do everything possible “so that [a verdade] prevail.” “It is true that, on the streets, more and more every day, the truth is imposing itself.”

ra (AFP, AP, EFE)