THE LOSS THAT Cartograf, one of the main cardboard manufacturers in the country, produced for the banking sector, amounts to almost 200 million dollars, something like 3.7 billion pesos.

Due to the diversion of invoice collection, an arrest warrant has already been issued against its main shareholder, the businessman from Aguascalientes, Juan José Páramo Riestra.

In order to continue carrying out these fraudulent diversions and hide the resources that were committed through the company Cartograf, Páramo supplanted it with the creation of a new company: Cartwood.

The businessman involved his own mother, Mrs. Martha Lidia Riestra y Saad, and her daughter, María Páramo Oñate, in his frauds, since he designated them as shareholders of the aforementioned Cartwood.

Last Friday, a control judge from Monterrey linked his mother and Norma Angélica Luna to the process, in her capacity as manager of the company, for the crime of fraudulent administration.

Páramo Riestra continues to operate under the Cartwood trade name, but now carrying out these factoring operations with Banregio, owned by Manuel G. Rivero Santos, and Sabadell, managed by Francisco Lira.

I was telling you yesterday that Cartograf’s fraud with the factoring of invoices was to the detriment of Antonio del Valle’s Bx+, Jorge Arce’s HSBC, Felipe García’s Santander, Adrián Otero’s Scotiabank and Banorte.

In fact, the latter, chaired by Carlos Hank González, was the one who obtained the arrest warrant against Páramo, his mother, his daughter and the manager of the company from the Monterrey judge.

Páramo and his daughter have been hiding in the United States for several months: the first in Houston, Texas, and the second in Boston, Massachusetts. Interpol has already issued red tokens in both cases.

BETWEEN THE LAST week of January and the first two weeks of February, the groups led by Germán Larrea and Daniel Becker will be delivering the final offer for Banamex to Citi. The process has been prolonged by the due-diligence that today entered the most intense stage. Hidden liabilities and non-existent assets are being identified that can raise or lower the offers that were delivered on October 20. In this phase, Citi, chaired by Jane Fraser, has tried to improve the proposals but neither of the two finalists will be above nine billion dollars. Larrea is already safer, after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador practically gave him his blessing. And Becker, for his part, has already finished meeting with all the Banamex regional advisors whom he tries to include in his group of investors. So this sale, which is headed by Manolo Falcó, Citi’s General Director of Global Industry, will be closed by the end of February.

THE SENIOR OFFICER of the Ministry of Finance, Thalía Lagunes, is about to assign the contract for the supply of electronic grocery vouchers at the end of the year. We are talking about a contract for seven thousand 936 million pesos, the most competitive offer that includes a bonus of 0.45%. The winner is Toka Internacional, led by Hugo and Eduardo Villanueva. The people from Guadalajara left on the way Previsión del Trabajo directed by Marco Fortuna, which offered a maximum amount of 7,952 million and a 0.25% bonus, Edenred from Mexico, led by Andrea Keller, who raised 7,971 million and a 0.10% bonus. and Sí Vale, led by Gerardo Yepez, who financed eight thousand 61 million pesos and ordered a commission of 0.97%.

YESTERDAY THE PRESIDENT Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to the charge with his absurd idea of ​​rescuing Mexicana de Aviación. He said that it will be a commercial airline, but owned by the Secretary of National Defense, which is commanded by Luis Cresencio Sandoval. To achieve his mission, to which he already set a start date at the end of 2023, the tenant of the National Palace insisted that the 4T government will recover the brand. Not long ago I told you that the last valuation made by the company’s liquidator, Alfonso Ascencio Triujeque, was from 2017 and showed a price of approximately 74 million dollars, which would have to be paid to some 6,400 former workers of the airline. At five years, that valuation is already well below that amount.

YESTERDAY THE process for the election of the new president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) STARTED. Five ministers registered: Jasmín Esquivel, Norma Piña, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz-Mena, Alberto Pérez Dayán and Javier Laynez. Each one has already started lobbying among his colleagues, read Margarita Ríos-Farjat, Loretta Ortiz, Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá, Jorge Luis Pardo, Luis María Aguilar and Arturo Zaldívar. As we have been talking about, the Court is divided into two blocks: the pro 4T and the anti 4T. In that race, those who are shaping up to fight are Esquivel, Ortiz-Mena and Piña. The voting round begins on January 2 and a close fight is not ruled out. Something to remember that Zaldívar was elected after 30 rounds.