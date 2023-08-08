Cartissima Q8 is Q8’s flagship electronic fuel card, designed for VAT holders, such as freelancers and businesses that need to manage small, medium and large fleets.

Contrary to what one might think, the Cartissima Q8 fuel card is not only a means of deferring the payment of refueling, but a particularly flexible tool that allows you to optimize fuel costs and drastically increase business efficiency thanks also convenient management via dedicated app and web portal.

So let’s find out what the main ones are advantages of the corporate fuel card proposed by Q8.

The advantages of Cartissima Q8

One of the main qualities of CartissimaQ8 is certainly ease of use.; Indeed, Q8 has set up two digital tools to actively respond to the needs of customers, who are increasingly connected and attentive to the user experience of products and services. On the one hand, we find Cartissima Web, the interactive portal in which managing the various cards is extremely easy and intuitive thanks to the decidedly user-friendly interface, on the other, the Cartissima Q8 app, available for Android and iOS systems.

As far as refueling is concerned, these can be paid throughout Italy at the many Q8 branded plants and beyond (on the official Q8 portal, or on the app, it is possible to view the map of the various distributors authorized to pay with this fuel card); moreover, to guarantee more complete and effective services, Q8 has brought CartissimaQ8 even beyond national borders: in fact, payment is also possible in Belgium and with the main operators in France and Holland, and in the coming months it will also be extended to other countries Europeans.

Another significant benefit is that Cartissima Q8 allows for quick and efficient management of all the drivers in the company fleet, whether small or large: depending on the package chosen, the user can profile all the company drivers, customize the queues of the various cards, generate disposable PINs to protect yourself from unauthorized refills, set an alert to monitor anomalous consumption compared to the standard and much more.

A further advantage of the CartissimaQ8 company fuel card is the automatic electronic invoicing for refueling. As is known, since January 2019, to recover the VAT relating to refueling, it is necessary that these are documented with electronic invoicing (the old fuel card has been abolished). Using the Cartissima Q8 fuel card, the customer will automatically receive the documentation.

Cartissima Q8 is also an interesting tool from the point of view of environmental sustainability; in fact, in the Cartissima Web portal the cardholder will find a section where the calculation of CO emissions is available 2 relating to your company fleet. Through these functions, fleet managers have the opportunity to measure their carbon footprint, evaluating the impact of their work and making informed choices in the area of ​​sustainability.

Among other things, with the Cartissima Q8 app you also have the option of recharging the electric vehicles in your company fleet; this is made possible by Q8’s partnership with Enel X Way. The charging network in Italy is very vast, with numerous columns scattered throughout the country.

Companies or professionals who intend request Cartissima Q8 they can do it by filling in the appropriate form that they find on the official Q8 portal.