This came in a joint statement issued at the end of a two-day state visit by Tebboune to Tunisia.

In the “Carthage Declaration”, the two presidents agreed on “the necessity of adopting a different approach from the traditional frameworks of cooperation, in order to lay new foundations for the partnership between the two countries, towards more strategic integration and solidarity and integrated development.”

The statement said: “The important talks held by the two presidents established complete consensus in assessing the level of cooperation and partnership relations between the two countries, and the common desire to raise them in all fields to the highest levels, and open up broader and more welcoming horizons.”.

In this regard, they commended the “strengthening of the legal framework by signing a large number of agreements, which would expand and consolidate areas of cooperation and partnership.”.

In view of the lessons learned from previous experiences and in view of the achievements achieved by the relations between the two countries, the two presidents discussed the importance of adopting an ambitious view towards establishing a new, inclusive, integrated and integrated regional space based on shared values, ideals and principles, and providing coordinated and effective responses to security, economic and health challenges, events and all Current and upcoming developments, at the regional and international levels..

In this context, the Tunisian and Algerian presidents affirmed their determination to “constant consultation at the bilateral and multilateral levels, to achieve the desired goals, and to take the necessary measures to achieve these lofty goals.”.