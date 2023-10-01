Authoritarian regimes in Central and South America. An unprecedented wave of Cuban and Central American migration. Inflation and resurgence of geopolitical tensions. The president of the United States had his work cut out for him from the start, and no, it’s not Joe Biden, but Jimmy Carter, president from 1977 to 1981.

Carter’s tenure is synonymous in many minds with an oil price shock, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the Iran hostage crisis of 1979. To critics, it weakened America’s standing in the world. To supporters, he was dealt a bad hand.

But Carter, who entered hospice care in February and turns 99 today, transformed U.S. relations with Latin America at the height of the Cold War. He put human rights and democracy at the top of his regional agenda, but shrewdly balanced these concerns with U.S. national security interests. His approach never pleased everyone.

Critics on the right accused him of abandoning America’s allies. Human rights activists within his own administration sometimes lamented that he did not put enough pressure on the region’s military regimes.

But it was exactly Carter’s ability to thread the needle and his skill as a negotiator that explains his successes in the Western Hemisphere. You could call the Latin American doctrine of it “strong commitment.” Today more than ever, he deserves a comeback.

When Carter took office in January 1977, U.S. policy toward Latin America was stuck in a shortsighted rut, and it was costing Latin Americans their lives. Since the 1950s, presidents had prioritized containing Soviet influence, whatever the cost. Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, and Ford kept arms and aid flowing to anti-communist military regimes fighting local insurgencies, even as these regimes destroyed the political parties, unions, and student movements that made up the democratic fabric of the region.

He had criticized Ford, his Republican competitor, for not condemning the 1973 coup that overthrew Chile’s democratically elected president, Salvador Allende.

Carter's victory marked a sea change. In his campaign platform and television debates, he had criticized Ford, his Republican competitor, for not condemning the 1973 coup that overthrew Chile's democratically elected president, Salvador Allende. Carter had declared that the United States' "days of unilateral interventionism" were over and he called human rights "a fundamental principle of foreign policy." But he was no stranger to threats to US national security.

Although he had criticized the “inordinate fear of communism,” Soviet and Cuban support did prop up insurgencies that, in several cases, had no more interest in the region returning to democracy than the military regimes they fought. Unlike his predecessors and his immediate successor, Carter did not see the region in black and white, but rather in shades of gray, a perspective that yielded concrete results in his policies.

True to his belief that foreign policy could not be shaped by “rigid moral maxims,” Carter charted a course between lofty idealism and Cold War realism. He rarely made it popular, but he was often wise and effective. At the height of the Cold War, it would have been easy for Carter to overestimate America’s influence, act on his deeply held convictions about human rights, and push back against abusive regimes that use only executive power.

However, Carter spent his first year in office tirelessly lobbying Congress to pass the 1977 Panama Canal Treaty, which resolved a long-standing grievance shared by many in Latin America and generated an important measure of goodwill for his administration.

‘Hard commitment’

Carter wasn’t afraid to be tough. Tools that have since become standard for rejecting human rights abuses, such as security conditions and economic aid, were pioneered by Carter in Latin America. Although Congress established the framework for conditioning aid, Carter exploited it to get results. From 1977 to 1979, his administration reduced military aid to Latin America from US$210 million to US$54 million, strategically voted “no” on loans from international financial institutions, and selectively blocked financing from export banks. and import.

In the Southern Cone, the strategy paid off: according to research by political scientist Kathryn Sikkink, the threat of suspending funding caused the Argentine junta to agree to a 1978 visit by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which produced incontrovertible evidence of atrocities. sponsored by the State. Afterwards, disappearances decreased and the regime opened a space for political participation. The negative votes on the loans to Uruguay fostered “an atmosphere of pressure to move towards normalization and democracy,” in the words of the then Minister of Economy, Alejandro Vegh Villegas, and precipitated the release of thousands of political prisoners.

At Carter’s insistence, the UN human rights machinery and economic sanctions increased the pressure on Pinochet.

At Carter's insistence, the UN human rights machinery and economic sanctions increased the pressure on Pinochet. The Rettig commission, formed years later under Patricio Aylwin to investigate human rights crimes, found that state-sponsored murders declined during the Carter years, before recovering under his anti-communist successor, Ronald Reagan. White House messaging is unlikely to be the sole driver behind the decline in brutality, but possibly a significant one.

Carter’s approach was not always successful. In Central America he faced military elites who preferred to completely renounce US support. He came under fire from domestic critics for hastening the fall of anti-communist Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza before committing to the revolutionary Sandinista government: the latter’s turn toward the Soviet and Cuban camp, which Carter covertly sought to stop, occurred largely under the Reagan oversight. Guatemala’s military rulers virtually welcomed Carter’s efforts to isolate them, and mounted by far the bloodiest counterinsurgency in the region, without needing US military support.

Carter’s legacy

By the 1980 elections, the limitations of Carter’s Latin American policy had become apparent, while his successes remained hazy. Carter not only had to deal with the Mariel exodus of 1980, a mass migration of 125,000 Cubans and 25,000 Haitians to the shores of the United States, and Reagan’s accusation that he was soft on communism. He was also interrupted by Pinochet at press conferences and labeled “Jimmy Castro” by Guatemalan elites. Somoza, before his fall, had stated that he had more friends in the Capitol than Carter.

Although his successor, Ronald Reagan, reversed many of Carter’s initiatives—strengthening economic and military support to Central American and Caribbean governments with fewer human rights concerns and backing the counterrevolutionary Contras in Nicaragua— others lasted much longer than his presidency.

Soft-liners in Uruguay brought back elections. A senior Carter administration official, Patt Derian, testified at the 1985 trials of former junta leaders in Argentina. Guatemala’s pariah status eventually pressured the military to democratize. Reagan administration officials continued to pressure Pinochet to leave power. A UN working group on disappearances, founded at Carter’s behest, continued to expose human rights crimes in the region.

Today, United States relations with Latin America are challenging for a different set of reasons than during the Cold War. If, in the past, American presidents sought to stop Soviet and Cuban influence above all else, now the general concern is to stop migration, leading successive presidents to deal once again with undemocratic regional “partners.” However, authoritarian regimes – in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua – and democracies in decline, such as those in Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala, continue to trample human rights. Victims and reformers often seek help from the United States, but only sometimes find it.

Today, United States relations with Latin America are challenging for a different set of reasons than during the Cold War.

As Joe Biden and future U.S. presidents search for a way forward in the region, they face a future not unlike Carter’s: the rise of geopolitical competitors, the spread of autocratic regimes, and new threats to human rights. Multilateralism, constant engagement—even with enemies—and the ability to thread the needle between competing interests while maintaining a basic commitment to democracy and human rights may sound like empty platitudes. Carter showed that they could be much more than that.

Member of Latin American studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

WILL FREEMAN

AMERICAS QUARTERLY

