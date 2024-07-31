The Carter Center, a non-profit organization of former US President Jimmy Carter, released a statement on Tuesday (30) in which it said that Venezuela’s elections did not meet international standards of electoral integrity and, therefore, cannot be considered democratic.

According to the organization, access to the voting results declared by the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Sunday (28) was not granted, and the request for consultation of the numbers broken down by electoral section was also not authorized by the electoral authority, which constitutes a “serious violation of electoral principles”.

“Venezuela’s electoral process failed to meet international standards of electoral integrity at any stage and violated numerous provisions of its own national laws. The election took place in an environment of restricted freedoms for political actors, civil society organizations and the media. Throughout the electoral process, the CNE demonstrated a clear bias in favor of the incumbent,” reads an excerpt from the statement.

According to the Carter Center, Venezuelans living abroad have encountered numerous obstacles to registering to vote. These irregularities, according to the organization, have disenfranchised the majority of the migrant population, resulting in very low numbers of voters abroad.

The American organization also pointed out illegalities that occurred in the registration of parties and candidates for the elections against dictator Nicolás Maduro. “Several opposition parties had their registrations changed to favor leaders of the government, this influenced the nomination of some candidates, since the registration of the candidacies of the main opposition forces was subject to arbitrary decisions of the CNE, without respecting basic legal principles.”

The Carter Center denounced other illegalities during the electoral campaign, highlighting that Maduro used state resources to increase his visibility on television and other media.

“The abuse of administrative resources on behalf of the incumbent, including the use of government vehicles, public officials campaigning while in their official capacity, and the use of social programs, was observed throughout the campaign,” the statement said.

“The incumbent also enjoyed overwhelming positive coverage on television and radio, in terms of advertising, broadcast events, and news coverage, while the primary opposition candidate received little media coverage.”

In addition to the Carter Center, other organizations denounced the lack of transparency in the elections that, according to the CNE, gave Maduro a new mandate in Venezuela.