International observer highlights the importance of information to assess the legitimacy of Nicolás Maduro’s reelection

O Carter Centerone of the few international organizations that followed the elections in Venezuela, asked this Monday (29.Jul.2024) the CNE (National Electoral Council of Venezuela) for the immediate publication of the minutes of the polling stations for Sunday’s election (28.Jul).

The request reflects concerns about the transparency of the election that re-elected Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) for another 6-year term.

The CNE confirmed in the early hours of this Monday (29th July), with 80% of the ballots counted, that the Chavista candidate obtained 51.2% of the votes (5,150,092), against 44% (4,445,978) of the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right).

On a statementthe Carter Center emphasized that the technical mission, invited by the CNE to observe the presidential election in the country on Sunday (July 28), bases its assessment on the Venezuelan legal framework and regional and international standards for democratic elections.

“The information contained in the polling station results forms, as transmitted to the CNE, is essential for our assessment and important for all Venezuelans”the organization declared, citing the need for transparency for the legitimacy of the electoral process.

Maduro proclaimed himself president of Venezuela this Monday (29 July), at an event alongside the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, less than 24 hours after the polls closed and without publishing the voting records, a previous commitment by the electoral body controlled by the government.