The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, the Chavista Elvis Amoroso | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Carter Center, a non-profit organization of former US President Jimmy Carter, called on Monday (29) for Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) to immediately publish the results of the presidential election broken down by polling station. The CNE pointed out that the election was won by dictator Nicolás Maduro.

After the vote, the Venezuelan opposition denounced that its inspectors were denied access to several polling stations and were unable to monitor the vote count, and were not given copies of the minutes detailing the votes by candidate in many locations.

“The Carter Center technical mission came to observe the July 28 presidential elections at the invitation of the CNE. The mission’s assessment is based on the Venezuelan legal framework, as well as regional and international standards for democratic elections,” the Carter Center explained in a statement.

“The information contained in the results forms from the polling stations, transmitted to the CNE, is fundamental for our assessment and important for all Venezuelans,” the entity justified.

In addition to the final result having contradicted electoral polls and an exit poll, suspicions of fraud intensified because the CNE did not release partial results and only reported a consolidated result six hours after the polls closed.