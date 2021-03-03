Cartels Nationwide styrofoam cartel led to € 3.2 million in fines – the company that exposed the cartel avoided the fees

The cartel involved three companies, of which Jackson Finland (formerly ThermiSol) and UK-Muovi receive a penalty payment. The company that exposed the cartel avoided a penalty payment.

Market law imposes fines of EUR 3.2 million on building insulation manufacturers guilty of a national price cartel. The decision mainly follows the proposal of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV).

The cartel involved three companies, of which Jackson Finland (formerly ThermiSol) and UK-Muovi receive a penalty payment. Styroplast, which was involved in the cartel, will not receive a penalty payment as it contacted the FCA, told about the cartel and provided evidence.

The cartel agreed on price increases for EPS insulation, ie styrofoam, in 2013–14.

EPS insulation is used in construction as thermal insulation, technical insulation and sound insulation. The cartel summarized the timing, quantities and implementation of price increases for the most widely used products, ie floor and frost insulation.

The procedure according to market law, the injury is underlined by the fact that there have been simultaneous price increases by the three largest insulation manufacturers. Demand for EPS insulation will increase in the spring as construction projects begin. Price increases were timed to hit just the greatest demand.

Jackson Finland received a penalty payment of EUR 2 million and UK-Muovi EUR 1.8 million. Styroplast contacted the FCA in late 2015 and reported the cartel, thus avoiding payment.

“Exemption from the penalty payment is only possible for the member of the cartel who first discloses the cartel to the authority. Therefore, it is worthwhile for a company involved in a cartel to act first if it wants to avoid penalties, ”said a leading expert from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority. Pekka Mattila in the bulletin.

The decision of the Market Court can be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court.

A cartel means that competing companies secretly agree on prices, price increases or market sharing for products or services.