Morelia, Michoacán.- This Tuesday morning, the Collective for Peace and Justice of Michoacán went to Mexico City to demand that the Federal Government urgently stop the violence that plagues the entity due to clashes between criminal cells.

Representatives of different Michoacan civil organizations that make up this group requested to be integrated into the peacebuilding and security cabinets, so that the actions to be carried out can be perfected and it can be verified that they are actually carried out.

“We want to join, we do not come to subtract, we come to add, but we do not come as paleros either, we are not applauders of the government,” said the priest Gregorio López Gerónimo, better known as “Father Goyo”, founder of the civil association The Good Samaritan.

Although they recognized that the government headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has made some changes in the national security strategy, they warned that they have not been enough to build the peace that the people of Mexico deserve, since it has not prevented attacks on the civilian population continue.

Thus, the situation of violence that exists in Tierra Caliente is not only through homicides, confrontations and kidnappings on a daily basis, but it has also affected fuel prices and the basic food basket due to extortion, assured the Goyo father.

“We have the most expensive gasoline in the country in Apatzingán, between 29 and 30 pesos per liter; In the mornings the price does not come out of Apatzingán, we do not have Profeco. The tortilla is more expensive than anywhere in the country,” the priest told the press in CDMX.

“Crime has a monopoly on food, on the basic food basket. What is the bean, the corn, the meat, the egg… what’s more, every supplier of inputs is charged, they have to pay a floor. At the exits of the city there are some little tables and a guy there charging, “he assured.

Therefore, the objective of the authorities, they requested, must be to immediately stop the violence that plagues the region and prevents the development of its inhabitants, and thereby guarantee the right to free transit to facilitate the supply of consumer goods. basic, at affordable and honest prices.

In addition, build the conditions that allow the resumption of economic activities based on the productive vocation of the territory, to achieve prosperity and prevent the youth of the region from considering criminal activities as the only way within their reach to get out of poverty. .

And finally initiate necessary actions to eradicate the so-called narcoculture among the population, “because in a society with a poisoned spirit, no pacification effort will flourish,” they assured.