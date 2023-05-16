Cartagena is among the Spanish cities with the lowest concentration of microplastics in the drinking tap water consumed by its inhabitants, while Madrid is the one with the most, according to a study recently published in the journal Water Research carried out by a group of Spanish scientists from various CSIC universities and research centers that are part of EnviroPlaNet. In Cartagena, 7 microplastics were found per cubic meter of water, while in Madrid there were 30. In the rest of the cities analysed, eight in total, between 10 and 15 particles were found.

The study concludes that the findings showed that microplastics in drinking water “do not represent a significant form of exposure” to them, “and would probably pose a negligible risk to human health.” In this sense, the registered quantities are considered very low, with an average of 12.5 microplastics per cubic meter. This translates into 0.0125 tiny plastic particles for every liter of water.

The study published in Water Research is based on two simultaneous sampling campaigns carried out in these locations in May and June of last year. The towns chosen were Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Vigo, A Coruña, Murcia and Cartagena, together with San Cristóbal de La Laguna and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Specifically, Cartagena’s drinking water is the one that contains the least microplastics among the eight cities analyzed.

emerging pollutant



The study authors explain that microplastics “have received increasing attention as emerging contaminants in drinking water. However, the dispersion of the results and the methodological discrepancies between the studies make it difficult to draw conclusions about their possible effects and risks for human health, “they point out. In the work an estimate of the total amount of plastic in drinking water is made, both in number and in mass concentration from the municipal water supply of these eight populations.

The purpose of the study was to investigate the presence of microplastics in drinking water in Spain by comparing tap water from different locations using common sampling and identification procedures. The researchers took tap water samples from 24 points in 8 different locations in mainland Spain and the Canary Islands using steel filters with a 25 μm aperture attached to household connections.

In general terms, the quality of water for human consumption in Spain, and on all controls, is considered good. The concentrations found in these measurements are considered to be below the average of other countries. In the European Union there is no regulation that sets minimum parameters for these particles.