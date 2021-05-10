In 2020, the Homeless and Transients Service of the Cartagena City Council attended to a total of 656 people, of which 527 were men and 129 women, according to municipal sources in a statement. This data was released this Monday at the Municipal Commission for the Homeless, chaired by the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, and also attended by the deputy mayor and councilor for the Social Services area, Noelia Arroyo; the councilor delegate for Social Services, Mercedes García, and representatives of social entities and political groups.

Thus, from the Homeless and Transients Attention service, 882 attentions to people Most of them are Spanish (62%), but also Moroccan (14%) and from Latin American countries (4.4%). “If the effects of the pandemic are harsh for everyone, in the case of homeless people with pathologies and addictions it is much more complicated, so they need our help more than ever. In fact, the months in which the number of interventions has increased the most have been January, February, March and April, coinciding with the drop in temperatures and with the beginning of the state of alarm, “said Castejón during the meeting.

It should be remembered that, through the team of municipal professionals and in a network with social entities, During the confinement, two devices were put into operation for the care of the people that could find themselves in an unfavorable situation, one with La Huertecica and another with Cáritas.

“As soon as the state of alarm began, we set up two accommodations for 50 homeless people. The La Huertecica collective, in charge of people with major addictions, used the Hotel Los Habaneros, whose director I deeply thank for his solidarity and work, where 25 people were welcomed; while Caritas resorted to Coto Dorda, where 25 other people were answered, “he said.

Likewise, Castejón wanted to recognize in a special way the work of the personnel of Social Services, Local Police, Civil Protection and Firefighters. “In those moments of uncertainty and bewilderment they acted in a commendable way, without schedules, without rest until the objective of protecting all these people was achieved,” he said about it.

For its part, the number of nights attended amounted to 3,689, of which 2,966 corresponded to Hospitalidad Santa Teresa and 723 to other devices. In addition, from January to December, 31 people were attended during the cold wave and 221 displacements were managed. There were also 27 night outings in joint devices with social entities, Civil Protection and Local Police.

Regarding financial aid and benefits, the payment of medical prescriptions was processed to ten beneficiaries; 19 Basic Insertion Income from the Murcian Institute of Social Action (IMAS) and three extensions were granted; seven non-contributory pensions; a dozen benefits from the SEF and 20 exceptional municipal grants. In addition, five incapacitation processes were initiated; two processing files for the agency and five appearances for health coverage.

Regarding the challenges for the future, the mayor emphasized that the new challenges arising from the pandemic are many and heterogeneous. “We are going to continue working in a network with the entities, as we have done so far, because experience has shown us that it is the best way to act. In addition, as soon as the health situation allows it, we will resume the activities that we had been developing with them, “he added. The City Council also plans to conduct a new homeless study to know the current situation and to contrast the information that it throws with the reports already published.