A cyclist circulates through one of the bike lanes in the center of Cartagena. / Cartagena City Hall

The Cartagena City Council will not establish any type of prohibition for the circulation of vehicles in 2023 due to the implementation of the Low Emission Zones (ZBE), according to municipal sources in a statement.

Cartagena, the only city council in the Region that has approved an ordinance on ZBEs, establishes in this document measures to promote public transport and sustainable mobility to reduce pollution, but not prohibitions, according to the Councilor for Sustainable City, Cristina Mora.

The Climate Change Law establishes the reduction of environmental and noise pollution as an objective, but does not oblige to achieve it with prohibitions. Thus, the Cartagena City Council has chosen to promote mobility alternatives because “the city center has no traffic pollution problems since it is pedestrianized and surrounded by streets with reduced speeds of 30 kilometers per hour.”

The approval of its own ordinance allows Cartagena to implement its own model and assess its effectiveness in the four-year period established by law.

The ZBE of the city of Cartagena will be the area delimited by two different sets. The first is the historic quarter, which includes the perimeter created by Calle Real, Calle Carlos III, Calle Capitanes Ripoll, Avenida Trovero Marín, Cuesta del Batel and Paseo Alfonso XII. Within this perimeter, the pedestrian use of public space will be encouraged, maintaining wheeled traffic for access to homes and garages, the transport of goods and supplies for commerce.

The other set will be the Ensanche, delimited by the perimeter formed by Paseo de Alfonso XIII, Alameda de San Antón, Avenida Reina Victoria and Calle Juan de la Cosa. In this area, traffic calming will be promoted through the creation of superblocks that discourage the passage of vehicles through interior areas to reduce pollution and noise for residents.

All these areas will be controlled with capacity, sound and pollution measurement systems that will make it possible to make decisions about traffic in real time to reduce its impact.