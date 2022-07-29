THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, July 29, 2022, 7:55 p.m.



The beaches of La Lengua de la Vaca, in Los Nietos, and Los Alemanes, in La Manga, will soon join La Calera in Isla Plana as dog beaches, that is, where they will be allowed to stay and dog bath under the supervision and responsibility of their owners. This was approved this Friday morning by the Local Government Board, meeting under the presidency of the mayor, Noelia Arroyo.

This responds to the requests made by the Los Nietos neighborhood association itself, which had requested it for the Lengua de la Vaca, and from animal protection associations, which had requested it for the Los Alemanes association.

The designation of these dog areas was contemplated by the Ordinance of Temporary Uses and Installations in Beaches, definitively approved yesterday by the Plenary of the City Council, although its entry into force will not take place until a few days after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia.

Pet owners will still have to wait until then to be able to enjoy the new canine beaches, which will soon begin to be signposted and delimited. As in the rest of the public spaces, the owners of the animals must remove the stools they make in the sand and keep their pets under control at all times.