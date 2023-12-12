Eighty-nine seasons in the First Division, six League titles, eight Copa del Rey titles, two-time Champions League finalist and double European Super Cup champion. Valencia is a giant of Spanish football, cradle of great international players throughout its centenary history and for the second time in just two years it will make a stop at Cartagonova to face Efesé on January 7 at 7:00 p.m.

The draw for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey yesterday united the paths of Valencia and Cartagena to measure forces in a sudden death tie. In this way, Cartagenas and Valencians will reissue the tie of January 5, 2022, when Efesé gave their fans a real great game as a good gift from Three Kings.

That match lacked the icing on the cake of a feat that Cartagena touched with the tips of its fingers. The team, then led by Luis Carrión, was on the ropes and dwarfed the one who would later be the finalist of that 2022 cup edition. Cartagena was a true gale, the winger Dauda definitely showed himself in half of Spain and Ortuño brought the team to their feet. the entire stadium with a penalty that invited us to dream of progressing to the round of 16.

Two key moments prevented Valencia from saying goodbye to the Cup that afternoon. The team that saved the team, first, thanks to the refereeing performance of González Fuertes. The referee did not signal a clear penalty by Jesús Vázquez on Boateng just before the break, which generated a major quarrel with the referee trio. In the 93rd minute, with Valencia crouching, Cartagena on the crest of the wave and Rubén Castro having just entered the field and ready to set up the scene in extra time, a fatal error condemned the albinegros. Goalkeeper Prior gave Cheryshev the final 1-2 and woke the locals from sleep.

The appointment on January 7, therefore, represents an opportunity for Cartagena to take revenge; By the way, enjoy caviar for an afternoon, while rowing and Julián Calero's mortadella to avoid relegation to Primera RFEF. Getting out of this league loop will be good for Cartagena to come out on top, try the feat and gain good feelings for the second part of the season.

Players from Cartagena FC and Valencia, at the Almarjal premiere on May 26, 1925.



Municipal file





The Albinegros will surely try to make a splash, especially if the line of results and sensations continues to increase as in the last six games. By the way, Valencia's new visit will help the club make cash. In 2022, the party left just over 150,000 euros in the treasury. That extra income is not bad at all today, when the accounts as of June 30, 2022 show a net debt of 5.2 million and three years in a row of losses.

Tickets for subscribers are on sale today from 20 euros in funds to 75 euros for the VIP stand, which are the seats behind the box. Fans with a card have reservations until the 29th at 2:00 p.m.

TICKET PRICE

Subscribers.

VIP stand (75 euros), central stand (50), high and low stand (30), side stand (25), back stands (20) and children up to 14 years old (10).

Non-subscribers.

High and low stands (45 euros), side (35), backs (30) and children up to 14 years old (15 euros).

Sale.

Starting today at 10:00 a.m. at the Cartagonova offices or at 'fccartagena.compralaentrada.com'.

Deadlines.

Subscribers have a reservation until the 29th at 2:00 p.m.

Cartagena could have been lucky in the draw with twelve other First Division teams, such as Sevilla, Betis, the surprising leader Girona or Real Sociedad from the Champions League. Also with other less attractive clubs in the media, such as Getafe, Mallorca, Celta or Las Palmas. Valencia retains a name, a history and a journey that makes it great despite the fact that it has been going through an institutional, sporting and financial crisis for a decade, especially since the owner is Peter Lim.

The Che team, finalists in the Champions League in 2000 and 2001, has been away from European competitions for four seasons now. In the domestic competition, the club has flirted with relegation positions to the Second Division and the continuous dance of coaches, almost like the sale of its main assets. Under the command of Rubén Baraja, Valencia is now eleventh, has gone four consecutive days without winning and has its main spearhead in Gayá.

Valencia was the rival chosen for the inauguration of the old Almarjal stadium, ninety-eight years ago. The Cartagena players Pedro Arango and Pepe Egea will once again have a divided heart, like ex-Valencianistas in the 60s and 70s. Until 2016, the Ciudad Jardín Football School had an agreement with Valencia and there were many Cartagena children who tried their luck in the che quarry. The names of Sanmartín and Sabater are current, now in Cartagena B.