This year the event will be held in person, according to the Councilor for the Culture area, David Martínez Noguera THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Saturday, April 10, 2021, 11:05



Cartagena will once again celebrate its International Dance Day –April 29–, with activities that will go beyond that day. Talks, galas and master classes that begin this Saturday at the Roman Museum-Theater, where classical dance will be the protagonist.

«This year we recovered our presence, since last year we had to celebrate this special day digitally. The entire sector of dance in the city has turned to make these days very significant, “said the councilor for the area of ​​Culture, David Martínez Noguera. “The galas will be led by the professional sector and the students, to show the talent we have in the city and above all to publicize the professionalism with which our dancers instill the work of dance in their students”, said the councilor delegate for Culture, Carlos Piñana.