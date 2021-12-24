Construction works of the green corridor, next to the enclosure that houses the festive camp. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM

The Rambla Plan, an urbanization unlocked two years ago to build 1,670 homes and a large park surrounded by a landscaped corridor for cyclists and pedestrians, is advancing at full speed in the second of its sections but has been waiting for almost a year in its residential phase. The municipal government team led by Noelia Arroyo and has Ana