The FC Cartagena took a victory that gives him life in his fight to get the permanence in the silver division. The albinegro box does not leave the last four positions, but it remains a point of salvation waiting for what Real Zaragoza does in Fuenlabrada. In addition, he overtakes CE Sabadell, which he visits this Sunday, and AD Alcorcón, now penultimate with two points less than Carrión’s pupils. On the side of Anquela’s side, the only positive thing they can get from Cartagonova is the reaction in the second half, where they had the draw in their hands.

In a crash where the tension should be maximum for both teams, only FC Cartagena showed it at the start. The AD Alcorcón it lacked the intensity that an anticipated final such as this match required. He made serious mistakes and the cost was very high. In the first, a defensive loss, Dani Jiménez had to intervene to avoid Cristian’s goal. The goal sent the header to a corner kick and from the same came the 1-0. Andújar, after hitting the semifallo of Forniés and a slight touch of Cristian, he scored unopposed one meter from the goal line.

With advantage on the scoreboard, changed dynamics. The locals gave a pass back, it is not known if for fear of losing their rent or locked up by Anquela’s pupils. A) Yes, Kelechi had the tie with a powerful shot that narrowly missed the goal. The midfielder started the play in his own field, got away from all the rivals that came his way and from the front tried his luck without success. In addition, several teammates demanded the pass since they were in a good position to try to make the equalizer. After, another shot from León made Marc Martínez intervene, who repelled the ball.

Those of Carrión were on the wrong path to continue like this. The visitors, without quality at the start, dominated, but they also showed signs of weakness in the rear. In an isolated action, Rubén Castro could make it 2-0. Again Dani Jiménez intervened to save his family. And not another thing, but FC Cartagena has quality and stuck up. If you give to a team like the albinegro, sooner or later you pay it. And that’s what happened. In a foul in the center of the field in favor of AD Alcorcón, failure in the serve and against that it started Cayarga, yielded to De Blasis and the center of the Argentine he pushed him to the network Cristian to increase distances.

Anquela sings the forty

Something had to happen in the changing room of the AD Alcorcón, because the Santo Domingo team it was another in the second period. He was plugged in, he wanted to bite. More with the early both of one of the novelties, Arribas. Another change, Sosa, put the ball on a tray to beat Marc Martínez.

The FC Cartagena was scared, the opponent’s reaction was not expected. The visitors had clear opportunities to lay the tables. A shot of Ojeda hit a defender and neither Laure nor Arribas took advantage of the rejection. Gual Sended a header to the crossbar and later Marc Martinez Took out a point-blank shot from Gorostidi.

The albinegros were saved and even enjoyed occasions to arrive more calmly at the end. Elady, very active since he entered, he tried a couple of times, but both times he ran into Dani Jimenez. He also had it Cristian, that from the front he could do the double.