Guided visits to the archaeological and historical heritage, concerts, children’s workshops, and open-air exhibitions filled the streets of Cartagena with life from early this Saturday morning to celebrate the history of the municipality in the prelude to the Night of Museums and the exhibition offer of these spaces.

There were many people from Cartagena and tourists who joined the culture festival until dawn to enjoy the more than two hundred programmed activities.

Among the novelties of this year, the demonstrations of six artisans in the Regional Center of Crafts stood out. In addition, it was possible to see in the Isaac Peral room the ceramic mural that accompanied the submarine in its original location in 1965, made by the Cartagena painters Enrique Gabriel Navarro and Ramón Alonso Luzzy.

The Casa Dorda received visitors again and the Municipal Archaeological Museum recovered a bust of Hasdrúbal from its funds. The bust, well executed and of considerable artistic quality, was made in 1929, almost a hundred years ago, by C. Alcaraz, the only information available on the artist and date of execution as they appear inscribed on the piece itself.

For its part, La Murga Teatro unveiled four illustrious people from Cartagena, or those related to the city, such as Carmen Conde, Miguel de Cervantes, Rosa Spottorno and Isaac Peral, who waited for the public in the replica of the prototype of the submarine installed in John XXIII square.

The little ones could enjoy a wide program. Among the family offer, the paleontological and dramatized routes of Andersen’s Tales stood out. The visits to the exhibitions ‘Treasures of Egypt’ at the Augusteum, the exhibition ‘A Sea of ​​Centuries’ at the Arqua, which shows, through the world of Playmobil figures, the relationship between the Mediterranean Sea and the different cultures that inhabited it over the centuries.

The city’s museums were open from seven in the evening until one in the morning. The good atmosphere and the desire to party continued.