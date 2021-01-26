He Cartagena closed this Tuesday afternoon an agreement with Raúl Navas, 32-year-old central defender who plays in Osasuna. Before that, he went to Real Sociedad, where he coincided with Alberto De la Bella and played 68 games in the First Division, between 2016 and 2019. Last season he played nine games with the Navarrese team, also in the highest category. And this season he had only participated in two meetings with the team coached by Jagoba Arrasate. He previously wore the shirts of Eibar, Celta, Valladolid and Sevilla Atlético.

The name of Raúl Navas had been ringing since last week. THE TRUTH, in fact, spoke this weekend with his representative, the Sevillian Luis Raudona, who was a mythical Efesé goalkeeper in the early 90s. Raudona downplayed the interest of the Albinegra entity and it seemed that Raúl Navas was much closer from Castellón than from Efesé. Sabadell and Tenerife also wanted him. But in the end he arrives at Cartagena at the insistence of Belmonte and Breis, who have been working for weeks on the remodeling of a squad that is sinking in the classification.

Raúl Navas was an express request from Arrasate when Osasuna returned to Primera. They had been together in the Royal Society. But he has barely played fifteen games between the League and the Copa del Rey in the year and a half that he has been in Pamplona. Cartagena, in need of centrals that provide immediate performance, has bid very hard for the Sevillian and has finally been able to hire him. Signature until June 30, 2022.