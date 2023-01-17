THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 00:58



The Official College of Pharmacists of the Region of Murcia (COFRM) and the Cartagena City Council have extended the agreement that facilitates access to medicines for people at risk of exclusion. This collaboration agreement allows pharmacies to provide treatment to people in need referred by the Municipal Social Services. In this way “access to medical-pharmacological treatments, prescribed by a doctor, is guaranteed to people in a situation of economic risk”.

Throughout last year, pharmacies in Cartagena served 2,050 prescriptions for this concept at a cost close to 22,000 euros. Thanks to this agreement, the pharmacist dispenses the prescribed medication without the beneficiary referred by the Social Services having to pay any amount, which is assumed by the City Council.

For the president of the College of Pharmacists of the Region of Murcia, Paula Payá, this agreement “ensures that the most vulnerable can continue their pharmacological treatments, which benefits their health,” according to collegiate sources in a statement.

Pharmacy Collaboration



“Economic difficulties cannot be an obstacle for citizens to have the necessary medicines to treat their health problems,” said Payá, who recognized the “sensitivity” of the Cartagena City Council and the “collaboration provided” by the pharmacists of this municipality to help the people most in need, with health needs.

«This agreement allows us to ensure that people at risk of exclusion have access to something as fundamental as the necessary medication to guarantee their health. From the City Council we are very clear that this agreement should continue, “said the councilor for Social Services of Cartagena, Mercedes García.