Throughout the day the port suspended the pilotage service that affects large ships Image of a wave breaking in the Port of Cartagena, this Monday. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM EP Cartagena Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 17:06



The Port of Cartagena registered this Monday a wave of almost seven meters high in Escombreras, the oldest of the last five years, on a day in which the entire coastline of the Region of Murcia was on an orange alert for waves. The significant height of the waves registered by the Escombreras buoy, a parameter that offers an idea of ​​the apparent height of the waves, was 4.9 meters. Throughout the day the port suspended the pilotage service that affects large ships, both in the Cartagena dock and in Escombreras.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintains for this Tuesday and Wednesday the orange alert for coastal phenomena throughout the coast of the Region of Murcia. This Tuesday it issued a warning for a southwest wind (lebeche) of force 7 to 9 and waves of three to five meters on the coast. For tomorrow the warning is maintained for coastal phenomena of an orange level due to a southwest wind of force 8 and waves of up to four meters on the coast.