The residents of the Ensanche, Ciudad Jardín and, above all, the San Ginés neighborhood, the areas most affected by the torrential rains on Tuesday, which left more than one hundred liters of water per square meter, had to roll up their sleeves again yesterday to Try to get back to normal as soon as possible. During the day the works of draining water, removing vehicles and cleaning the streets continued, while the owners of houses and commercial premises complained because “the same thing happens whenever it rains hard”. They have work for several more days.

Three times in fifteen years the rains have flooded Juani Pérez’s sewing workshop, on Grecia street, in the heart of San Ginés. «What has changed since the first time? There are no improvements in the sewage system or effective prevention to mitigate the effects of the rains », he lamented. The mark of “more than half a meter” continues on the counter, pending the insurance review. Meanwhile, Juani reassures the customers who come asking what has happened to their clothes that still need to be fixed and cleans up the dirt accumulated in the patio. «The self-employed cannot even cry at ease. If I don’t sew, because I have to clean the place, I don’t earn money but I do have to pay taxes».

As DANA passed through, the three arteries of the neighborhood were flooded: Pintor Portela avenue and Jacinto Benavente and Grecia streets. The weariness among the neighbors is more than evident.

«Flooding again in all the basses. The same thing happened four years ago », recalled Mariló Rubio, owner of a store on Grecia street that she uses as a warehouse. In her case, they have had a containment barrier at the door for a long time to block the passage to the water, but “it has entered from the ground upwards. It rises through the water table and everything is flooded. It is not up to us to remedy this. We can’t do more.” His furniture and other stored items were not saved this time.

The Ensanche is another of the areas where the traces of the floods will remain visible for a few more days, despite the fact that the Lhicarsa and Hidrogea brigades work non-stop. “We opened a month ago and now we have to start over,” said Rafael Hidalgo, the owner of the Granada coffee bar, on Pintor Balaca street with the corner of Tierno Galván. The water carried away furniture, freezers and food. Despite the weather forecasts, they could not foresee what was coming and its consequences. “It has been a disaster and until the street is completely clean, it is impossible for the bottom to look good because dirt from the outside ends up entering,” according to the hotelier.

Owners of submerged cars and flooded cars cannot yet quantify their losses, but say they have saved “little”

However, merchants and residents of the area agreed on the rapid response of the municipal services, which from early morning were cleaning up the flooded streets and solving possible obstructions in the sewerage.

A training center that has also been open for a month near the Sauces park could not have had a worse opening. Its owner, Ramón Para, cleaned the mud from the artificial grass in its rooms but until it dries he will not know if he has to replace it: «I will have to see how the grass reacts. I put preventive measures but they were not enough. No one imagined this disaster.”

The parking lots of the block of buildings located next to the Santa Florentina parish, where the water also entered, are these days like vehicle cemeteries. Jorge Jiménez, one of those affected, waited while the tow truck pulled his car out of the mud. There they withdrew forty. «We left it here thinking that it would not be such a big deal. Now that summer arrives we have run out of a second car at home ». The basements of the four buildings also remain flooded. In fact, they were able to gain access after bailing out water from the early hours of Tuesday with four motorized pump groups and the help of firefighters.

“This is a shame,” said the neighbor of Pintor Balaca Pepita Aranda. “Whenever it rains, the same thing happens. The water came out with a lot of dirt. You have to act earlier », she asked the authorities.