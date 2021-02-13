RAY

It has undergone a metamorphosis. Just two weeks have been enough for him to go from being intractable in Vallecas to being vulnerable. He had only fallen there four times this season, but three of them – two in the League and one in the Cup – have occurred consecutively. In contrast, in his last three outings he has scored a draw (Girona, 0-0) and two wins (Mirandés, 0-2 and Espanyol, 2-3). The last especially meritorious.

They will try to take advantage of this improvement in their visitor status to squeeze the benefits of the calendar, which force them to play at home this Saturday against Cartagena and next week in Malaguista territory. To continue aspiring to direct promotion positions, the coach will have to put the puzzle together and it will not be easy. It will not have Velázquez, Catena, Trejo and Pozo. In addition, it will have until the last minute doubts about Baby and Álvaro García. On the contrary, it recovers Martín for the axis of the rear and Morro, already recovered from the Covid-19. The one who points to eleven is Guerrero.

AS to follow: Isi. His goal against Espanyol, by default, was the engine of the comeback in Cornellà and Rayo missed him in his defeat against Tenerife. He, who adds five goals and two assists, returns to eleven after serving a penalty.