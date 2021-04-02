Two cyclists, under a panel in the Alameda de San Antón. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM

In the middle of Holy Week and in fear of a fourth wave of coronavirus, the Cartagena City Council has redoubled its efforts to prevent infections. Municipal services have placed information panels on various avenues of the city to spread messages about the pandemic. They already work in the Alameda de San Antón and in Jorge Juan, where you can read this message: “In the face of Covid -19, let’s not lower our guard.” And there will be in Alfonso XIII and Santa Ana. Yesterday, the Local Police dismantled an illegal party in a garage in Los Nietos.

Illegal party in Los Nietos



It was one in the morning and there were twelve people, according to municipal sources. The agents also filed 18 complaints in the municipality for breaching the curfew, limitations on social gatherings and inappropriate use of the mask. It also identified 110 vehicles and 142 people to certify that they are residents of the Region of Murcia.